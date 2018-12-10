The Three Biggest Coat Trends This Winter

1. Dream Weaver
Heritage fabrics (think plaid, houndstooth and tweed) are having a moment (again). Revisit the classics with these menswear-inspired coats that are perfect for work or play.
Coat, $109, at select H&M stores. Hat, $25, and scarf, $40, indigo.ca. Gloves, $150, soiakyo.com.
2. Ann Taylor
3. Wilfred by Aritzia
4. BB Dakota
5. Club Monaco
6. Gap
7. Le Château
8. Leith
9. RW&Co.
10. Scotch-&-Soda
11. Soia& Kyo
12. Winners
13. Warm and Fuzzy
When skies are grey and temps are -20, a faux fur coat is an instant mood booster. Cozy up to a plush piece that’s super-cool yet warm enough to wear all winter long.
Coat, John + Jen, $299. Hat, $25, and scarf, $40, indigo.ca.
14. Ann Taylor
15. Apparis
16. Kensie
17. Talula by Aritzia
18. Gap
19. H&M
20. Joe Fresh
21. Banana Republic
22. LaTierra
23. Ever New
24. Babaton by Aritzia
25. Get Down
This isn’t the same old puffer coat that’s been hanging in your closet for years. Thanks to modern metallics, fun colours and cool cropped silhouettes, your go-to weekend outfit just got a high-fashion upgrade.
Jacket, $70, oldnavy.ca. Hat, $30, winners.ca. Scarf, $45, indigo.ca.
26. Marshalls
27. Adidas
Adidas by Stella McCartney Training Parka, $401, shopbop.com
28. Vero Moda
29. The North Face
30. Soia & Kyo
31. Uniqlo
32. Marshalls
33. Hunter
34. Burton
35. Gap
ColdControl Elongated Puffer Jacket with Cinched-Waist, $215, gapcanada.ca