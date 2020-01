It’s winter, so welcome to 24-7 leggings life—but we’re not talking about boring black. The latest styles go the distance, from walking the dog to a night out with the girls. And if you play it right—with a thicker fabric and longer layers on top—the office. For a 2020 update, try a different texture (think velvet or vegan leather) or a statement print, like the moody dark floral on the left, from Halifax’s Thief and Bandit.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few options to make every day leg day.