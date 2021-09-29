Kate Dons A Purple Pantsuit And A Lululemon Jacket During Surprise Northern Ireland Trip

The suit was from Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate's favourite designers.

Duchess Kate and Prince William made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Sept. 29 after a glitzy evening in London at the James Bond premiere. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out to Ulster University Magee Campus, where Kate provided more fresh fall fashion inspiration with her elegant purple pantsuit.

The suit was from Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate’s favourite designers. The sleek coordinates were from the British brand’s Fall 2021 collection. The set featured slim trousers with a front crease and a tailored jacket with welt pockets and covered buttons.

Kate wore the blazer open to reveal a dark roll neck and belt. She grounded the co-ords with her navy pumps from Emmy London. The mother of three also carried Jaeger’s Kate Bag in Navy Quilted Leather! The style was naturally a perfect choice for her and also suited the dark tones in her outfit.

The royal style icon wore her brunette hair fastened into a bouncy ponytail. The updo showcased her Bobble Hoop Earrings by Liv Thurlwell. Duchess Kate previously sported the delicate gold earrings while out in Cumbria earlier this month.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were inside, they put on face masks. Kate turned to her go-to Amaia reusable face mask in a ditsy blue flower print.

The couple later switched into casual clothes for a tour–and game–at City of Derry Rugby!

Sporty Kate was ready for rugby in a black zipped top and coordinating trousers. She wore Canadian label Lululemon’s Define Jacket in Black ($128). It’s a soft, hip-length jacket crafted out of Luon fabric that’s made to move in, making it perfect for Kate to try her hand at rugby.

The duchess’s sporty ensemble was completed by a pair of black New Balance sneakers with contrasting pink and white logo.

If the Duchess of Cambridge’s pantsuit has inspired you to add a rich purple jewel tone into your wardrobe, Zara has a gorgeous royal purple blazer with its Satin Effect Tied Blazer ($119). The style has the same rich finish and tailoring, but with a fun silky finish that works day-to-night. Additionally, Duchess Kate is a fan of the high street brand’s jackets.