While wearing SPF in the summer is a given, dermatologists say sunscreen isn’t enough on its own. Enter: sun hats. The right one can add a chic touch to any outfit.

Whether you’re going camping, hitting up the beach or running errands in town, a cute sun hat can elevate your outfit while shielding you from the sun’s harmful rays. From brightly coloured floppy hats to styles with embroidery and pompoms, here are our favourite picks to get you through this summer.