Fashion

13 Workout Bodysuits To Sweat In Style

We put the trendy one-piece style to the test.

By Updated

A woman doing yoga while wearing a red one-piece bodysuit against a sand-coloured background.

(Photo, Christie Vuong. Makeup and hair, Ronnie Tremblay for P1M.ca. Produced by Andréanne Dion and Sun Ngo.)

Once the stuff of ’80s Jazzercise videos, the workout bodysuit is making a comeback with a modern twist. Think muted colours (neon hues are best left to Olivia Newton-John and Jane Fonda) and comfortable, sweat-wicking fabrics. We asked Connie Cornelius, owner of personal training studio Area Fitness in Toronto, to put the one-and-done style to the test. “It’s great for yoga, Pilates or anything with inversions,” she tells us. “I just think about my movements, not my clothes. I know that I’m covered up and everything is secure—it frees me up mentally to focus on the class.” Sign us up!

Löle

V-neck jumpsuit, $149, lolelife.com

Girlfriend Collective

Scoop-neck bike unitard, $98, girlfriend.com

A model wearing a patterned biker workout bodysuit from Universal Standard and standing against a white background.

Reformation

Patterned jumpsuit, $128, thereformation.com

A model wearing a one-piece purple workout bodysuit from Old Navy.

Old Navy

Performance bodysuit, $50, oldnavy.ca

Everlane

Square-neck unitard, $127, everlane.com

Outdoor Voices

Full-length bodysuit, $148, outdoorvoices.com

Skims

Mid-thigh bodysuit, $130, skims.com

Two models standing against a white background wearing red cut-out workout bodysuits by Reebok x Cardi B.

Reebok x Cardi B

Cut-out bodysuit, $65, reebok.ca

A model wearing a navy full-length workout bodysuit from Universal Standard and standing against a white background.

Universal Standard

Bodysuit, $130, universalstandard.com

Free People

Scoop bodysuit, $135, freepeople.com

Lululemon

Asymmetrical bodysuit, $78, lululemon.com

Athleta

Bodysuit, $79, athleta.gapcanada.ca

Adidas x Ivy Park

Circular knit catsuit, $180, adidas.ca

FILED UNDER: