13 Workout Bodysuits To Sweat In Style

Once the stuff of ’80s Jazzercise videos, the workout bodysuit is making a comeback with a modern twist. Think muted colours (neon hues are best left to Olivia Newton-John and Jane Fonda) and comfortable, sweat-wicking fabrics. We asked Connie Cornelius, owner of personal training studio Area Fitness in Toronto, to put the one-and-done style to the test. “It’s great for yoga, Pilates or anything with inversions,” she tells us. “I just think about my movements, not my clothes. I know that I’m covered up and everything is secure—it frees me up mentally to focus on the class.” Sign us up!

Löle

V-neck jumpsuit, $149, lolelife.com

Girlfriend Collective

Scoop-neck bike unitard, $98, girlfriend.com

Reformation

Patterned jumpsuit, $128, thereformation.com

Old Navy

Performance bodysuit, $50, oldnavy.ca

Everlane

Square-neck unitard, $127, everlane.com

Outdoor Voices

Full-length bodysuit, $148, outdoorvoices.com

Skims

Mid-thigh bodysuit, $130, skims.com

Reebok x Cardi B

Cut-out bodysuit, $65, reebok.ca

Universal Standard

Bodysuit, $130, universalstandard.com

Free People

Scoop bodysuit, $135, freepeople.com

Lululemon

Asymmetrical bodysuit, $78, lululemon.com

Athleta

Bodysuit, $79, athleta.gapcanada.ca

Adidas x Ivy Park

Circular knit catsuit, $180, adidas.ca