Does This Popular Swimsuit *Really* Look Good On Everyone?

One-piece swimsuits are having a moment, but they’re nothing like the sporty styles you used to wear growing up. Today’s styles are all about colour, pattern, fun details and—more importantly—fit.

To create a universally flattering swimsuit, U.S.-based brand Summersalt took 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women. The Sidestroke one-piece suit (US $95)—available in sizes 2 to 24—has been wildly popular since it launched in 2017, selling out 25 times in the first year alone. Reviewers rave about the one-shoulder cut that offers plenty of coverage, comfortable compression panels and on-trend colour-blocking, but it’s the fact that it’s said to look good and fit like a dream on a vast range of body types that caught our attention.

To see if the fit lives up to the hype, we asked 5 women to try on the Summersalt Sidestroke one-piece and share their thoughts.

“The first thing I noticed about this suit was the vibrant colours (I love to make a statement on the beach!). I have a long torso and wide hips, so I was skeptical about the fit, but this one-piece was really comfortable. It didn’t ride up in the back or pull down around the chest. I also wasn’t sure about the one-shoulder style since I’m at 44D, but I felt fairly well-supported all day. I can’t wait for summer to arrive so I can debut this baby!” —Lora Grady, freelance writer

“My mum didn’t let me wear bikinis when I was young, so I grew up wearing sporty one-piece swimsuits that were more about function than fashion. As soon as I could, I ditched them in favour of colourful, stylish bikinis. This is the first one-piece I’ve worn in years and I was pleasantly surprised by how much I liked it. I’m petite and a bit curvy, and I was pleasantly surprised to find that this suit hugged me in all the right places. Unlike the swimwear of my youth, it felt functional, fashionable and really fun.” —Ishani Nath, freelance writer

“I’ll admit that I was a bit apprehensive to try something marketed so heavily on a social media platform. Also, I’m 45 and have had two kids. Could the suit look as good on me as it did on my younger colleagues? I’m happy to report that it does! The fit is amazing, and the compression panels hold me in nicely. I gave it a spin in a hot tub recently and, to my surprise, it didn’t awkwardly balloon when the jets turned on. I love it so much, I’ve already gotten my friends to try some of the brand’s other models!” —Nadine Silverthorne, branded content, audience and events director

“I absolutely love this swimsuit. Not only is it super cute, but it also fits my small-but-busty frame perfectly (which never happens!). The suit showed off all my curves, but I never felt like I was spilling out of it—in fact, the top feels as supportive as a sports bra. The one downside to the suit is how hard it is to put on. But, once I got it over the tush, I felt a lot more supported than I would in a typical swimsuit because it wasn’t stretchy.” —Rebecca Gao, freelance writer

“As a taller woman with long legs and a long torso, it has been hard to find a swimsuit that fits my proportions without letting anything hang out. The Sidestroke fit snug at first but stretched a little with wear, and I was glad I decided not to size up in the end—I felt adequately supported all over. Since this photo shoot, I’ve worn the one-piece to an outdoor spa and a desert pool, and I felt confident and comfortable every time.” —Jessica Robinson, former branded content editor

