5 Feel-Good Fashion Trends For 2022

Trend #1: Sunshine shades

A rainbow of bright, uplifting colours was presented on the runways, but yellow—from soft pastels to vivid neons—burst through as the most joyful hue to have on your radar. If you’re into tailored cuts à la Christian Siriano, try a blazer that can be thrown over just about anything. Want to lean into softer silhouettes? Look for a dress finished with frills, as seen at Proenza Schouler. You’ll also find plenty of basics in this hot hue, such as knits and accessories, to easily re-energize your wardrobe.