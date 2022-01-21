5 Feel-Good Fashion Trends For 2022

We don’t know what 2022 will bring, but at the very least we can guarantee there is good style ahead. This year’s biggest fashion trends are steeped in joy and ease, so be ready to embrace swingy outerwear shapes, romantic details and eco-friendlier fabrics. Opt for playful stripes to instantly revive your style, or give your wardrobe (and mood!) a boost with a shot of not-so-mellow yellow. Whatever strikes your fancy, dipping into these trends is bound to bring a feel-good moment to your day.
Trend #1: Sunshine shades
A rainbow of bright, uplifting colours was presented on the runways, but yellow—from soft pastels to vivid neons—burst through as the most joyful hue to have on your radar. If you’re into tailored cuts à la Christian Siriano, try a blazer that can be thrown over just about anything. Want to lean into softer silhouettes? Look for a dress finished with frills, as seen at Proenza Schouler. You’ll also find plenty of basics in this hot hue, such as knits and accessories, to easily re-energize your wardrobe.