15 Chic Celebrity Short Haircuts

So many celebs lately have been rocking short, stylish pixie cuts, and we are here for it. Whether you’re into a bold platinum blonde cut à la Michelle Williams, a piece-y style like Janelle Monae, or Coco Rocha’s slick ‘do, there’s no shortage of inspiration if you’re looking to make the chop.

Here’s a selection of our fave celebrity short haircuts to pull up on your next trip to the salon so you can rock a new super chic ‘do.