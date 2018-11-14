All The Black Friday Sales: The Best Deals on Fashion, Beauty & More

If there’s anything we love more than shopping, it’s saving money whilst shopping. And that is why we just so happen to love Black Friday (November 23) almost as much as we love breaking out our tacky holiday sweater and decorating our apartment with tinsel. So keep your wallet close, ’cause we rounded up all of the best Black Friday buys this year. Stock up on presents for your colleagues, family members and BFFs — and maybe a little something for yourself (duh). Tis the season to save!

Black Friday Sales: Clothing, Shoes and Accessories

Addition Elle

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Black Friday weekend is 40% off everything; Cyber Monday is buy one, get one free everything (online only).

Aldo

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 50% off the original price on sale items, 20% off regularly-priced items, 50% off Black Friday Must-Haves.

Birks

When: November 17 to 26

The Deal: 30% off selected items in-store.

Bonlook

When: November 20 to 27

The Deal: Offering new colours of two of their bestsellers (the Imagine and Henri frames) at a special price of $95.

Burton

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 20% off daypacks, travel, most accessories, camping and more (excluding board bags); receive a 20% off coupon to use on one Evergreen Collection item during the promotion period with a purchase of at least $100.

Call It Spring

When: October 29 to November 11; November 22 to 27

The Deal: Pre-Black Friday Sale is $20 off regularly-priced ladies’ ankle boots, $20 off regularly-priced mens’ dress shoes, $15 off regularly-priced handbags; Black Friday Sale is 30% off all regularly-priced items.

Ebay

When: Until November 23

The Deal: Up to 70% off selected items; adidas Tubular Shadow is 40% off (sale price $79.99), adidas Energy Cloud is 35% off (sale price $59.99), Classic Burberry Cashmere Scarf is 35% off (sale price $439.99).

Fjällräven

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 20% off merchandise (excluding the Kanken backpacks) at all Canadian locations.

Frank And Oak

When: November 21 to 25 (Black Friday), November 25 to 27 (Cyber Monday)

The Deal: 30% off select pieces in-store and online using the code BLACKFRIDAY30 and CYBERMONDAY30.

Guess

When: November 23

The Deal: Up to 50% off the entire store.

Hudson’s Bay

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Free shipping online, first 200 customers in each store at 7 a.m. on Black Friday get a $20 savings card, save an extra 15% off with your HBC Credit Card or Mastercard from store opening until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, up to 60% off Topshop, 50% off women’s fashions by Vero Moda, Missguided, DKNY, Dex and more, up to 40% off Levi’s, $89.99 cashmere by Lord & Taylor, 35% off J. Crew Mercantile, 15% off Ugg and Hunter Boots for women, men and kids, 40% off men’s fashions by Calvin Klein, Dockers and more, up to 35% off Levi’s, 20% off designer sunglasses at Sunglass Hut at select stores (exclusions apply).

H&M

When: November 23

The Deal: 30% off your entire purchase, excluding sale for the first hour the store is open and select items starting at $5 with deals continuing all weekend long (in-store); 15% off your entire purchase and select items starting at $5 (online only).

Kotn

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 100% of profits will go towards rebuilding two schools in Egypt.

Le Château

When: November 23

The Deal: Up to 50% off dresses, coats, footwear and more.

Lolë

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Black Friday is up to 40% off selected styles; Cyber Monday is up to 50% off women’s end-of-season styles.

Mejuri

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 10% off of one piece, 15% off of two pieces and 20% off of three or more pieces.

Melmira

When: November 23

The Deal: 20% off Simone Pérèle items in-store and a free Simone Pérèle pouch while supplies last. Appointments recommended.

Miik

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 40% select fall/winter styles, up to 70% off select past seasons’ styles, exclusive daily offers for newsletter subscribers.

Poppy & Peonies

When: November 23

The Deal: 40% off selected styles, available online.

Preloved

When: November 22 to 25

The Deal: Grey Thursday and Black Friday is 50% off sitewide with free shipping on purchases of $100 or more; Local Saturday and Sunday are 50% off and free shipping on any orders; Cyber Monday is 50% off and a mystery gift with every order.

Saks Off 5th Canada

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: BOGO 50% off designer sunglasses, 40% off women’s, men’s and kids’ cold weather and fur accessories, 40% off women’s, men’s and kids outerwear, 40% off women’s, men’s, kids’ sleepwear, slippers and robes, 40% off women’s and men’s cashmere and merino sweaters, 40% off men’s sportswear brands, 50% off all women’s Dex sweaters, 30% off cold-weather boots, 30% off all jewelry, 15% off premium denim, 15% off all handbags, 15% off all fragrances.

Sportchek

When: November 15 to 28

The Deal: 15 to 50% off selected items and free shipping for online orders over $50.

Stole My Heart

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: Black Friday is BOGO (buy a bra, get the matching bottoms at 25% off), November 24 is 20% off sleep and loungewear, November 25 is an extra 15% already reduced styles, Cyber Monday is 25% off everything.

Suicoke

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 60% off samples and 30% off select collection styles.

Tiger of Sweden Montreal

When: November 23 to 26 (online only on November 26)

The Deal: Up to 30% off in-store and online.

Tiger of Toronto

When: November 23 to 25

The Deal: Up to 50% off in-store only.

Tissot

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: 30 to 50% off selected items.

Tobi

When: November 19 to 28

The Deal: Black Friday sale is 60% off select styles and an additional 30% off sale items for up to 80% savings. Cyber Monday sale is 60% off sitewide.

Black Friday Sales: Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury

When: November 23

The Deal: 50% off Your Lip Service (sale price $50), Lip Masterclass (sale price $110), Naughty & Nice Box (sale price $125).

Clove + Hallow

When: November 23 to 25

The Deal: Up to 25% off sitewide; eyeshadow palette and limited edition shimmers, setting spray and holiday candles launch.

Consonant Skincare

When: Nov 23 to 26

The Deal: 20% off everything (excluding the 125 mL size of HydrExtreme ); Cyber Monday sale is $10 face wash.

Earth Luxe

When: Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Deal: Black Friday is 15% off everything in-store and 15% off sitewide; Cyber Monday is 20% off sitewide (excluding the wellness kits as they are already 20% discounted).

Etiket

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 25% off on Pai Skincare, 25% on selected items and an additional 25% off on sale items using the code BLACK.

Fruits & Passion

When: November 20 to 26

The Deal: November 2o to 22 is 30% off individual products; Black Friday is 40% off individual products, 25% off holiday gift sets and get a hand soap collection bottle free with any purchase of $100; Black Friday Weekend is 30% off individual products and 25% off holiday gift sets; Cyber Monday is 30% off individual products (in-store), 40% off individual products, buy two, get one free on holiday products and free shipping (online only).

Hudson’s Bay

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Free shipping online, first 200 customers in each store at 7 a.m. on Black Friday get a $20 savings card, save an extra 15% off with your HBC Credit Card or Mastercard from store opening until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Black Friday sale is 10% off cosmetics & fragrances; Cyber Monday sale is 10% off using the code BEAUTY with a free gift (online only), receive a makeup pouch and 20 deluxe samples with any $125+ beauty purchase (excluding Chanel, Hermes and Dyson).

Kérastase Paris

When: November 23

The Deal: Buy $100, get one travel-size item; buy $150, get two travel-size items; buy $200, get three travel-size items.

Laline

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 40% off storewide.

Lierac

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 25% off all regularly-priced items and free delivery from $75 (online only).

North Medical Spa

When: November 1 to 31

The Deal: Receive a Mini Lip Plump for $100 off (regular price $350, sale price $250) all month long.

NYX Cosmetics

When: November 20 to 26

The Deal: Pre-sale Black Friday is up to 30% off for members; Black Friday weekend is up to 30% off for everyone; Cyber Monday is up to 50% off online.

Phyto

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 25% off all regularly-priced items and free delivery from $75 (online only).

Sappho

When: November 23 to 25

The Deal: 20% off sitewide and 40% off the New Paradigm Foundations.

Silk’n

When: November 23

The Deal: Up to 50% off sitewide, the Flash & Go Express will be 25% off (regular price is $349), the Blue will be 50% off (regular price is $149), the limited edition Express Gift Bundle, which includes a Flash&Go Express, Silk’n Trim, Calm-e and Lux Body Lotion, is 40% off (regular price is $378.99).

The Body Shop

When: November 14 to 26

The Deal: November 14 to 15 is 40% off including gifts and a Black Friday tote for $40; November 16 is a Black Friday tote for $45 with seven full-size products and ‘Love Your Body Club’ members get an additional $5 off all items; November 16 to 20 is 40% off storewide excluding gifts; November 21 to 26 is 40% off sitewide including gifts; Grey Thursday and Black Friday is $5 gift cubes; Black Friday weekend is $10 seasonal body butter and $10 seasonal body scrub; Cyber Monday is $5 shower gels.

The Detox Market

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: $10 off above $100; $30 off above $200 and a full-size Maya Chia Pure Supercritical Omega-3 Face Oil; $80 off above $400, a Maya Chia and the newly-launched TDM Roller.

Unwrapped Life

When: Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The Deal: Black Friday is Wanderlust Duos are BOGO 20% off; Cyber Monday is Wildcrafted Duos are BOGO 15% off.

Zorah Biocosmétiques

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 15% off above $100, 20% off from $100 to $125, 25% off from $125 to $250, 30% off above $250.

Black Friday Sales: Lifestyle and Travel

Always x Always

When: November 23 to 26

The Deal: 30% off using the code PLANTLOVER.

Amazon

When: November 23

The Deal: $60 off on the Kindle Oasis, 30% off on select Samsung wearables, 15% off or more on select Garmin products, save on select Delonghi espresso and cappuccino machines and more.

Busabout

When: November 23 to 30

The Deal: 20% off unlimited passes to its USA and Europe Hop-on Hop-off travel network and 15% off everything else (including multi-day adventures and music festival trips) with certain exceptions.

Contiki

When: November 23 to 30

The Deal: 20% off on a series of 20 of Contiki’s 20 most popular adventures around the world, including European Magic, Mykonos & Santorini Island Escape, Bangkok to Singapore Adventure trips and more.

Ebay

When: Until November 23

The Deal: Up to 70% off selected items; Apple Air Pods are 15% off (sale price $184.99), Apple iPhone X 64GB is 35% off (sale price $879.99), 13” Apple MacBook Air is 20% off (sale price $989.99), iRobot Roomba 980 is 20% off (sale price $869.99), Google Home Mini is 35% off (sale price $49.99), Dyson Supersonic (refurbished) is 25% off (sale price $299.99).

EQ3

When: November 23

The Deal: 20% off storewide on regularly-priced items.

Hudson’s Bay

When: November 23 to 27

The Deal: Free shipping online, first 200 customers in each store at 7 a.m. on Black Friday get a $20 savings card, save an extra 15% off with your HBC Credit Card or Mastercard from store opening until 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Smeg kettle or toaster on sale for $139.95 (regular price: $199.99 to $229.99) in a variety of colours, plus 25% off other Smeg products, 55% off All-Clad 3-piece sets for $99.99 (regular price: $229.99), plus 20% off other All-Clad products, 10% off Casper mattresses.

Mujjo

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 25% off sitewide using the code #25OFF.

Pepper B.

When: November 22 to 26

The Deal: 30% off sitewide.

Structube

When: November 9 to 30

The Deal: Select furniture and accessories will be up to 60% off.

Trafalgar

When: November 16 to 26

The Deal: 15% off per person on 15 of trips to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.