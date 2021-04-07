3 New Eco-Friendly Canadian Beauty Brands To Shop Now

Streamlining your beauty routine is an easy way to reduce your environmental impact, but it doesn’t mean you have to give up on the good stuff. Meet three new game-changing Canadian beauty brands that offer sustainable packaging and top-notch formulas.

MOB Beauty

MOB Beauty—a Toronto- and San Francisco-based brand launched by four industry veterans, including the brains behind M.A.C Cosmetics—blends professional quality products with a sustainable, earth-first mindset. The customizable system includes refillable compacts and lipstick tubes made from recycled materials, all designed to house a mix-and-match array of eye, cheek and lip products. Products are sent in packaging that can be recycled or—once labelling is removed—composted, and refills easily slot into place to make unique custom palettes. From $24, mobbeauty.com.

Everist

Shocking but true: Your shampoo bottle will likely outlive you. Canadian brand Everist tackles the problem at the source—in the shower—with a pair of water-activated cleansing and conditioning hair pastes housed in sleek, infinitely recyclable aluminum tubes. While shampoos and conditioners are typically more than 70 percent water (!!!), these thick, plant-based formulas are three times more concentrated and contain zero water, meaning they require less packaging overall. And with a texture similar to that of your go-to ’poo, lathering up is easy—and doesn’t feel like a compromise. $28 each, helloeverist.com.

Good Juju

Launched in November 2020 by Lisa Karandat and Alexa Monahan, Good Juju offers a small selection of zero-waste hair and home products. The brand’s package-free shampoo and conditioner bars are formulated with all-natural and organic ingredients—like coconut oil and shea butter to clean and nourish, charcoal to remove build-up and kaolin clay to absorb excess oil—and create a luxurious lather that leaves hair hydrated and shiny. $18 each, hellogoodjuju.com.