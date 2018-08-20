The Best New Drugstore Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

1. Annabelle
Get a super-precise application with this diamond-shaped lipstick that gives you a full, defined pout. Choose from 12 eye-popping shades, from neutrals to brights.
Edge Lipstick in Winnie, $10, annabelle.com
2. Bioré
This micellar water was formulated for combination skin so it tackles heavy makeup, dirt and oil but without leaving your skin feeling dry and tight.
Baking Soda Cleansing Micellar Water, $10, shoppersdrugmart.ca
3. Biotherm
Made from biodegradable organic cotton, this sheet mask is packed with life plankton essence — a micro-organism from France that helps with skin rejuvenation — so your skin is left baby soft and glowing.
Life Plankton Essence-In-Mask, $66 for a box of 6, biotherm.ca
4. CoverGirl
Get sculpting with this easy-to-use powder trio, which contains contour, highlight and blush shades.
TruBlend Serving Sculpt Palette in Rose Nights, $12, walmart.ca
5. Garnier
Say goodbye to grey regrowth with this cushion applicator hair concealer. The formula contains mineral pearls and pigments to naturally cover greys and is transfer-free with no mess.
Express Retouch Hair Concealer, $14, londondrugs.com
6. NYX
This lightweight, matte finish foundation lets your skin breathe while providing full coverage for up to 24-hours and comes in 45 shades.
Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation, $14, londondrugs.com
7. Revlon
Available in 10 shades, this coconut oil-infused lippie gives you the feel of a lip balm but the look of a lip stain.
Kiss Cushion Lip Tint, $14, shoppersdrugmart.ca
8. Herbal Essences
Give your mane a serious detox with this activated charcoal infused shampoo that lifts away everyday residue for clean, silky strands.
Bio:Renew Detox and Replenish Shampoo, $8, shoppersdrugmart.ca
9. Jouviance
This multitasking balm combines two hydrating heavy weights: coconut oil and hyaluronic acid. It can be used as a body moisturizer, a hair mask or even on your face to soothe parched skin.
Coconut Melting Balm, $45, jouviance.com
10. Lise Watier
Formulated with sugar crystals and rose petals, this scrub gently buffs away dead skin cells for a fresh, smooth complexion.
Gentle Rose Petal Scrub, $26, lisewatier.com
11. Marcelle
Give your eyes a lift with this cream that contains four types of hyaluronic acid to smooth, moisturize and freshen up your under eyes.
NewAge UpLift Eye Care Cream, $34, marcelle.com
12. Maybelline
A foundation and blending sponge in one, this tube makes on-the-go application a breeze with its cream to matte formula and medium buildable coverage.
Super Stay Multi-Use Foundation Stick, $15, maybelline.ca
13. Rimmel London
Lashes look natural yet full and defined with this keratin-infused mascara.
Wonder’Fully Real Mascara, $7, walmart.ca
14. Pantene
Bringing the power of micellar water to hair care, this shampoo also contains pro vitamin B5 and antioxidants to absorb dirt and oil but without stripping strands of essential moisture.
Pro-V Blends Micellar Shampoo, $6, londondrugs.com
15. Nude by Nature
This richly pigmented, easy-to-blend eyeshadow comes in 12 shades and three finishes — matte, satin and sheen.
Natural Illusion Pressed Eyeshadow in Sunrise, $18, shoppersdrugmart.ca