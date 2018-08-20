The Best New Drugstore Beauty Finds Hitting Shelves This Month

We love a great beauty find as much as the next person, so our style editors are always keeping their eyes peeled for the latest products worth spending their hard-earned pennies on. From innovative new shampoos to rich, pigmented lipstick shades that are perfect for fall, now is a good time to pay a visit to your local drugstore. And thankfully, with items as low as $7, these new finds aren’t going to break the bank.

Here are 15 fresh hair, makeup and skincare finds to pick up — ASAP.