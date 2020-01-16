The Best Haircare Products Of The Year

Whether your hair is straight or curly, in need of a serious hydration boost or a good spritz of dry shampoo, beauty counters’ shelves are filled with products that promise to give your locks a lift. It takes a whole lot of time and test driving to find out what’s really worth the splurge, so we enlisted women across Canada to try the buzziest new haircare products at every price point. From nourishing shampoos and conditioners to styling mousses and sprays for all hair types, our testers share the best products to banish bad hair days.

Gallery The Beauty List 2020 – Haircare (Art: Aimee Nishitoba) Best Drugstore Shampoo & Conditioner: Klorane Shampoo & Conditioner with Mango Butter “The perfect treatment for dry and damaged hair, this sweetly scented shampoo and conditioner duo leaves my hair silky and smooth without weighing it down. It gives major salon brands a run for their money!” —Karine Boudreault, age 37 Shampoo, $14, shoppersdrugmart.ca. Conditioner, $14, shoppersdrugmart.ca.