The Best Made-in-Canada Skincare Face Masks For All Concerns

Need to boost your glow? Try one of these 9 homegrown options.

There’s truly nothing quite like the change of seasons to wreak havoc on your glow. But whether you’re experiencing excess oil, dry and flaky patches, redness or a lack of radiance, weekly masking sessions can help balance your skin and keep it looking its best even as temperatures drop. Ready for some well-deserved pampering? Read on for our favourite Canadian-made skincare face masks for all skin types.

Céla Masque De Glacier Clay Mask

Thanks to a glacial clay sourced from the coast of British Columbia that’s packed with 60 minerals, this mask draws out impurities.

$50, thisiscela.com

Radford Beauty 24K Gold Hydrogel Face Mask

For a luxe treat, try this hydrogel mask infused with gold, which is purported to have anti-inflammatory properties. Pro tip: Store in the fridge to de-puff skin in a hurry.

$16, radfordbeauty.com

Three Ships Superfruit Lactic + Multifruit 8% AHA Exfoliating Mask

Suitable for all skin types, this formula features rice powder as well as lactic and fruit acids. It sold out instantly after its launch, so keep an eye out for a restock!

$32, threeshipsbeauty.ca

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Salicylic acid—especially great for oily skin—sloughs off dead cells in just 10 minutes to reveal a brighter complexion.

$25, theordinary.com

Bkind Algae Peel-Off Face Mask

Made with collagen-boosting chlorella, this peel-off (and compostable!) mask’s gel texture is invigorating and perfect post-workout.

$32, bkind.com

IDC Dermo Ultime Anti-Aging Supreme Sleep Mask

Pop on a thick layer of this nourishing night treatment before bed to wake up with a refreshed complexion.

$100, idcdermo.com

Nudestix Nudeskin Tight & Bright Face Mask

With mandelic acid—a gentle exfoliating acid—and niacinamide, this gel mask doubles as a spot treatment.

$34, nudestix.ca

Wildcraft Detox Face Mask

French green and kaolin clays draw out impurities, balance oil production and exfoliate, while colloidal oats soothe skin.

$32, wildcraftcare.ca

Hymnologie Brilliance Repair Treatment Facial Mask

This powdered mask is formulated with anti-inflammatory calendula and calming chamomile. Just add water to make an exfoliating paste.

$87, hymnologie.com