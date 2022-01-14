The 6 Beauty Trends You’ll See Everywhere In 2022

Between celeb beauty lines, brand-new product categories (hello, scalp treatments) and our ongoing obsession with skincare, 2021 was a banner year for beauty trends. And we’re here to tell you that the excitement continues in 2022! We’ve dug out our crystal ball to forecast what the biggest and best beauty trends of the year will be. From cryotherapy to skincare-infused haircare, these six beauty trends will get you through the next 12 months looking and feeling great.

1. Innovative bodycare

This year, the skin below our necks is in the spotlight. With so many brands expanding their skincare lines into bodycare, what we use in and out of the shower is now just as ingredient-focused and innovative as our morning skincare routine. Brands like Dr. Dennis Gross, the minds behind one of the best-selling at-home peels on the market, have launched a sister exfoliant that delivers powerful AHAs and BHA to anywhere and everywhere on the body, making quick work of stubborn body acne and keratosis pilaris. Meanwhile, much-loved ingredients like squalane, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and glycerin are finding their way into body washes and oils, leaving limbs glowing.

If you’re intrigued by the thought of adding exfoliation into your body care routine, remember that acids should be introduced slowly to your skin, even on the body. Start with using a peel or exfoliating serum every two weeks and work your way up from there.

2. Bright colours for hair and face

We love a natural makeup look as much as the next person, but there’s something exciting about seeing saturated hues make a comeback into mainstream beauty looks. And the timing couldn’t be better—in the midst of a new wave of COVID-19, we’re looking for easy ways to add a cheerful twist to our daily routine. From testing out daring dye jobs (enter J.Lo’s baby pink waves) and bold eye makeup on the red carpet (we see you Nicola Coughlan and Angela Bassett), celebs have been experimenting with bold looks, and colour will continue to play a starring role on the red carpet and beyond in 2022. Try swapping out your brown eyeliner for a deep blue or emerald tone or add a few coats of coloured mascara to your lashes for a subtle-yet-stylish effect. For day-to-day wear, try a swipe of bright red lipstick for an instant mood boost.

3. Cryotherapy

Legend has it that Russian empress Catherine the Great iced her skin daily, and she might have been onto something—a facial massage with fresh-from-the-freezer tools is said to have a host of benefits. “It can soothe skin and regulate blood circulation by constricting vessels, which helps calm inflammation and puffiness,” says facialist Vee Mistry, who uses cold therapy in her Toronto studio. Lightly glide icy tools over a cleansed face that’s been prepped with a serum, oil or sheet mask, moving from the middle toward the hairline. For bonus sculpting action, use a press-and-release motion. And if you want to reap cold therapy’s benefits on without applying ice-cold tools to your skin, brands like Lancôme and Boscia make easy-to-use cooling skincare formulas.

4. Dewy makeup

Good news—dewy skin is here to stay. The trend, which has been around for a few years, has firmly established itself as a beauty mainstay, leaving matte textures in the dust. Glowing, natural-looking skin is the goal. And with more sheer and skincare-loaded formulas hitting shelves this year, this is the year we’ll be doing away with hyper-filtered finishes. Brands like NARS and Ilia recently launched skin-enhancing foundation formulas that combine skincare ingredients with coverage to offer natural, dewy finishes for the ultimate glow.

Also on the menu: all-over dewy makeup looks, achieved with glossy blushes and eyeshadows. New York City-based makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes has single-handedly put glossy makeup on the map, so take a page from her book and apply a sheer coverage foundation, a touch of dewy blush on the cheeks and a balm or cream highlighter to the high points of the face to get that glass-like glow.

5. Haircare with skincare ingredients

Dubbed the ‘skinification’ of haircare, this trend focuses on bringing some of the much-loved, supercharged ingredients found in skincare to shampoos, conditioners and leave-in treatments. The idea is that if these actives can do wonders for the skin, they can also deliver those benefits to both the scalp (an extension of the skin) and hair. Crowd favourites like hydrating hyaluronic acid, strengthening centella asiatica and shine-boosting niacinamide now have a spot in our shower line-up. And it doesn’t have to break the bank either. The Inkey List, which is known for its affordable skincare offerings, recently launched a line of haircare featuring ingredients like peptides to help plump up strands and glycolic acid for a deep-clean scalp treatment.

6. Refillable packaging

It’s no secret that the beauty industry is one of the biggest culprits when it comes to plastic waste. To minimize their environmental impact, some companies now offer new and bestselling formulas in refillable containers. Here’s how it works: Instead of throwing out or recycling the empty jar when you use up your fave product, brands like Tata Harper, Glow Recipe and Guerlain offer the option of purchasing a new insert and popping it into the existing packaging. The Body Shop has a slightly different approach, setting up refill stations in their stores across Canada to allow customers to top up their favourite hand wash, shower gel or shampoo at their convenience. Needless to say, this is just a start—this easy sustainable swap is set to take over this year.