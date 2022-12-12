TV Host Tracy Moore Reveals Her Top Holiday Gift Ideas

Created for
Celebs, they really are just like us—even when it comes to the joy of racking up rewards points.
“I am an absolute PC Optimum points hoarder,” confesses TV host and lifestyle influencer Tracy Moore. “There’s something addictive about shopping at Shoppers Drug Mart on a bonus points day—squeal! I have over one million points right now and I will keep collecting them.”
As sweet as those points are, they’re just one of the reasons Moore says Shoppers Drug Mart is her go-to destination for holiday gifting solutions. “We have enough stress over the season,” says the busy mom. “I’m in and out of Shoppers Drug Mart every other week, minimum, so if I can add holiday gift shopping to my everyday lip balm and makeup wipe haul, I am so ahead of the game.”
For Moore, checking off her gift list at Shoppers Drug Mart relieves two big holiday stresses at once. “It’s the convenience for me and it’s also the price point. The items I want are a stone’s throw from home, plus I get to collect PC Optimum points on every purchase. If I’m at Shoppers anyway to pick up a prescription or buy milk, I am absolutely grabbing wrapping paper, bows, cards and gifts at the same time.”
And it’s not just the trimmings or stocking stuffers. Moore says the hundreds of gifting options make it easy to find the perfect present for everyone on her list—including limited-edition products and exclusive items you’ll only find at Shoppers Drug Mart. “The range of gifts is massive,” she says. “Who knew I’d find a Nintendo Switch and Squishmallows for my daughter and PlayStation gift cards for my son while popping in to grab strawberries for their lunches?”
The best part of all, according to Moore? “Gifts for them, points for me. It doesn’t get better!” Want to know Moore’s best gift picks? Here are her top five ideas, sure to please everyone on your list.
Shoppers Beauty Men’s Fragrance Discovery Collection, $95
With 12 scents, this curated fragrance collection—exclusive to Shoppers Drug Mart Beauty—includes classics and iconic scents, and is available in-store. Moore loves that the collection includes a gift card, redeemable in-store, for a full-sized fragrance from the collection.
Quo Beauty Must Have Brush Set, $58
Take it from a pro like Moore, the 10 must-have tools in this brush set will take the routine of any beauty lover on your list to the next level. The kit includes every brush that’s needed to create a flawless complexion and build colour intensity: brushes for powder, blush, foundation, highlighter, crease blending, eye shadow, brows and concealer. Moore particularly likes that the luxurious, easy-to-clean fibres are PETA-certified cruelty-free and 100 percent synthetic and vegan.
Garmin Venu SQ Smartwatch, $279.99
To inspire casual and hardcore fitness buffs alike, Moore loves the Garmin Venu SQ GPS smartwatch for its bright colour display that combines daily style with health monitoring and fitness features.
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $439.99
For lovers of music, gaming and other entertainment, Moore is eyeing the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, which connect to your device via Bluetooth and use the W1 chip to seamlessly pair with compatible devices. These headphones feature Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling for active noise blocking with real-time audio calibration based on fit.
Canon EOS M50 Mark II Camera, $999.99
Moore’s trick for capturing amazing holiday memories? She’s gifting the aspiring photographer in her life the Canon EOS M50 Mark II Camera. A compact interchangeable lens camera with clear, high-resolution 4K UHD 24p video, it’s a sure-fire way to guarantee high-quality photos and videos of good times together—all year long.
