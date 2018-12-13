5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Quick Chicken Parmesan

1. Monday: Green shakshuka

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

A hearty and healthy vegetarian main that maximizes the use of one of our favourite affordable pantry staples: lentils! Get our green shakshuka recipe.

2. Tuesday: Quick chicken parmesan with greens

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

Cheesy, tomatoey, pan-fried chicken? Yes please. Get our quick chicken parmesan recipe.

3. Wednesday: One-pot halibut and chorizo soup

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 6.

Hot tip: If you can’t get your hands on halibut (it’s not always budget-friendly), cod works perfectly as a substitute. Get our one-pot halibut and chorizo soup recipe.

4. Thursday: One-pot lamb bolognese

Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 6.

On busy nights this one-pan wonder brings big flavours to the dinner table (with less mess!). Get our one-pot lamb bolognese recipe.

5. Friday: Sesame beef and broccoli vermicelli bowl

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Keep it simple and delicious tonight with saucy beef strips and tender-crisp broccoli florets over fluffy rice. Get our sesame beef and broccoli vermicelli bowl recipe.

6. Dessert: Holiday brownie cookies