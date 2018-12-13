5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including Quick Chicken Parmesan

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pair one well-executed grocery trip with 45 minutes (or less) of kitchen time every evening, and dinner becomes a no-stress, low-mess affair. Find out what we have planned for the week ahead, from super-fast chicken parmesan to saucy lamb bolognese and decadent dessert cookies, in the gallery below: