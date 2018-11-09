Recipe Collections

10 Decadent Brownie Recipes We Can’t Stop Baking

From beet-filled and gluten-free, to decadent cheesecake-topped squares, here are a few new ways to enjoy an old favourite.

by

These fudgy chocolate squares are a classic in every baker’s kitchen — but there’s more than one way to make them (especially if you want to try something a little different). We’ve got triple-chocolate, cheesecake brownies, brownie crackle cookies and more in this heavenly collection. Now it’s just up to you to decide which of these brownie recipes to bake first!

Triple-chocolate brownies
10
view slideshow
Photos

How to make an easy chocolate cake
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram