10 Decadent Brownie Recipes We Can’t Stop Baking

1. Triple-chocolate brownies

Triple-chocolate brownies, made with melted butter. Why melted butter? Melted butter has already released much of its water content, making the finished treats soft and dense, as well as flavourful. Get this triple-chocolate brownies recipe.

2. Gluten-free brownies

Dark and fudgy brownies are always a hit. Get this gluten-free brownies recipe.

3. Double-chocolate brownie cookies

An easy, hall-of-fame-worthy dessert to add to your go-to recipe collection. Kitchen tip: These crackle cookies are best sprinkled with flakes of sea salt after baking. Get this double-chocolate brownie cookies recipe.

4. Chocolate-beet brownies

Wait until everyone’s had a taste before telling them the secret. These brownies use grated beets (you can’t even tell they’re there!), adding a great boost of folate to the meal. Get this chocolate-beet brownies recipe.

5. Light and decadent brownies

These have two-thirds the calories, half the fat and three times the amount fibre of ordinary brownies. You can even dress up these brownies with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. (We used raspberries and kiwi berries). Get this light and decadent brownies recipe.

6. Gingerbread brownies

Drizzled with a molasses glaze, each gingery bite of these brownies (they’re also gluten-free!) is one to savour. Get this gingerbread brownies recipe.

7. Cheesecake brownies

You get the best of both worlds! Creamy, rich cheesecake and thick, fudgy brownie swirled together in one decadent mouthful. (You might want to bake a double batch because they won’t last long.) Get this cheesecake brownies recipe.

8. Hazelnut brownies

These brownies get the perfect nutty crunch from lightly toasted hazelnuts. Get this hazelnut brownies recipe.

9. S’mores-topped brownies

Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean you can’t take a taste of it with you. Make brownies and top ’em with summer’s favourite campfire treat. Get this s’mores-topped brownies recipe.

10. Brownie muffins