4 Hearty, Flavourful Vegan Salad Recipes

Pulses, tofu and spicy cold noodles give these plant-based mains the perfect balance of crisp, cooked and carb-y.

Roasted Chickpea Salad with Hot Harissa Dressing

Complete with crispy pita chips and sweet pomegranate seeds, this spicy yet refreshing salad will brighten your day. Get our roasted chickpea salad with hot harissa dressing recipe.

Roasted Squash Salad with Marinated Bean Dressing

Crunchy seeds, warm squash and crisp arugula make this salad textural delight. Get our roasted squash salad with marinated bean dressing recipe.

Sesame-Ginger Tofu Soba Noodle Salad

Calling all noodle-lovers—this hearty salad is packed with crisp veggies, flavourful tofu and sautéed spinach. Get our sesame-ginger tofu soba noodle salad recipe.

Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad

This filling plant-based salad is simple, delicious, and rich in vitamins—what’s not to love? Get our wheat berry, kale and cranberry salad recipe.

