Recipe Collections

4 Hearty, Flavourful Vegan Salad Recipes

Pulses, tofu and spicy cold noodles give these plant-based mains the perfect balance of crisp, cooked and carb-y.

By Updated

A salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, pita chips and chickpeas on a orange table against an orange background.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Roasted Chickpea Salad with Hot Harissa Dressing

Complete with crispy pita chips and sweet pomegranate seeds, this spicy yet refreshing salad will brighten your day. Get our roasted chickpea salad with hot harissa dressing recipe.

Colourful salad with beans, arugula and squash on an orange plant on an orange table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Roasted Squash Salad with Marinated Bean Dressing

Crunchy seeds, warm squash and crisp arugula make this salad textural delight. Get our roasted squash salad with marinated bean dressing recipe.

Salad with soba noodles, tofu, carrots, cucumber in an orange bowl on an orange table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Sesame-Ginger Tofu Soba Noodle Salad

Calling all noodle-lovers—this hearty salad is packed with crisp veggies, flavourful tofu and sautéed spinach. Get our sesame-ginger tofu soba noodle salad recipe.

Salad with kale, cranberries, chopped onion and wheatberry on an orange plate on an orange table.

(Recipes by Irene Ngo; Produced by Stephanie Han Kim, Sun Ngo and Aimee Nishitoba;
Photography by Erik Putz and Christie Vuong; Food styling by Ashley Denton; Prop styling by Madeleine Johari)

Wheat Berry, Kale and Cranberry Salad

This filling plant-based salad is simple, delicious, and rich in vitamins—what’s not to love? Get our wheat berry, kale and cranberry salad recipe.

Click here for more vegetarian salads, beef and pork salads and chicken salads from our winter salads series.

FILED UNDER: