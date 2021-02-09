9 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner

Pop some bubbly and set a table for two at home.

Make the most of staying home with a menu that lets you dine in style. These menus are the tastiest way to have a romantic evening in, from decadent fondues and creamy sauces, to seriously delicious steaks and indulgent slow cooked short ribs (and we haven’t even mentioned dessert yet).

Find 12 meal ideas for Valentine’s Day dinner in the gallery below:

How to make heart-shaped chocolate-almond cretzels