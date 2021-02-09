Recipe Collections

9 Romantic Menus For An At-Home Valentine's Dinner

Pop some bubbly and set a table for two at home.

Set dinner table with red wine and candles

Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Make the most of staying home with a menu that lets you dine in style. These menus are the tastiest way to have a romantic evening in, from decadent fondues and creamy sauces, to seriously delicious steaks and indulgent slow cooked short ribs (and we haven’t even mentioned dessert yet).

Find 12 meal ideas for Valentine’s Day dinner in the gallery below:

Steak with Garlic-Herb Butter and Roasted Parmesan Caulilini
Photography, Erik Putz. Food styling, Ashley Denton. Prop styling, Madeline Johari.

Sensational Steak Dinner

Appetizer: Gourmet crostini 
Main: Steak with Garlic-Herb Butter and Roasted Parmesan Caulilini
Dessert: Classic lemon tart

How to make heart-shaped chocolate-almond cretzels

