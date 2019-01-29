24 Super Bowl Recipe Ideas For A Perfect Game Day

1. Honey garlic chicken wings
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
This classic wing flavour is perfect for wing lovers that prefer to leave the hot and spicy dishes for the heat seekers at the table (or by the TV). Get our honey-garlic chicken wings recipe.
2. Korean fried chicken wings
Photo, Erik Putz.
For those who love the heat, these fried wings are totally worth the extra time (it’s all about the double-fry) to get them extra crispy. Saucy, crunchy and lick-you-fingers delicious, blink, and you’ll miss them (so save a few for yourself). Get our Korean fried chicken wings recipe.
3. Nachos with beans and chorizo
Photo, Erik Putz.
4. Memphis-style ribs
Photo, John Cullen.
5. Southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip
6. Homemade jalepeño poppers
These poppers can be stuffed, covered and refigerated up to a day ahead of time, so you can focus on getting your place party ready the day of. Get the jalepeño poppers recipe.
7. Mexican salsa trio
Photo, Angus Fergusson.
8. Crunchy baked onion rings
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Our crunchy baked onion rings are 100 percent guilt-free and delicious. Get our onion rings recipe.
9. Mini doughnuts
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Baked, not fried! For extra fun, use sprinkles that match your favourite team’s colours. Get our mini doughnuts recipe.
10. Sweet and smoky kettle corn
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
11. Japanese fried chicken bites
Photo, Erik Putz.
Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Using a digital thermometre to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with these Japanese fried chicken bites.
12. Broccoli cheddar tots
Photo, Erik Putz.
Broccoli and cheese is a classic. But instead of a melted topping, these cocktail tots are a portable dish for when your guests are on the move to their next drink. Get our broccoli and cheddar tot recipe.
13. Baked nachos
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Feed the crowd with a platter of baked nachos loaded with toppings. It’s a sure win, every time. Get our baked nachos recipe.
14. Turkish sausage rolls
Photo, Erik Putz.
Filled with perfectly spiced ground beef or lamb, you can add a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses to balance out the savoury meat. Get our Turkish sausage rolls recipe.
15. Sriracha nut mix
Photo, Erik Putz.
This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. Perfect for gametime snacking. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.
16. Double-chocolate brownie cookie
Photo, Erik Putz.
17. Saucy shrimp chips
Photo, Sian Richards.
Add a little Spanish flair to your game day party with saucy tomato shrimp on crispy chips. Get our saucy shrimp chips recipe.
18. Skillet chocolate chip cookie
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
19. Labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Throw a healthier option (or two) in the mix this weekend with fresh veggies, roasted nuts and yogurt cheese dip. Get our labneh with spiced nuts recipe.
20. Steak and arugula sliders
Photo, Maya Visnyei.
Mini steak and arugula sliders are perfectly portable for a big crowd. Get our steak sliders recipe.
21. Homemade pizza
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
We have five winning combinations for homemade pizza — ideal for offering up during the game.
22. Chili-coconut shrimp
Photo, John Cullen.
23. Grilled lamb pops
Photo, Maya Visnyei.
24. Chocolate-coated kettle chips