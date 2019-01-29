24 Super Bowl Recipe Ideas For A Perfect Game Day

1. Honey garlic chicken wings

This classic wing flavour is perfect for wing lovers that prefer to leave the hot and spicy dishes for the heat seekers at the table (or by the TV). Get our honey-garlic chicken wings recipe.

2. Korean fried chicken wings

For those who love the heat, these fried wings are totally worth the extra time (it’s all about the double-fry) to get them extra crispy. Saucy, crunchy and lick-you-fingers delicious, blink, and you’ll miss them (so save a few for yourself). Get our Korean fried chicken wings recipe.

3. Nachos with beans and chorizo

A party classic that we loaded with protein-packed beans to keep guests energized as they wait out the halftime show. Get our nachos with beans and chorizo recipe.

4. Memphis-style ribs

These oven-baked ribs are just the right amount of spicy and saucy. Get our Memphis-style ribs recipe.

5. Southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip

If you only have room for one dip, make this the one. Oozy, cheesy with a little hit of jalapeno, this is perfect for kicking back to watch the game. Get our southwest corn and bean cream cheese dip.

6. Homemade jalepeño poppers

These poppers can be stuffed, covered and refigerated up to a day ahead of time, so you can focus on getting your place party ready the day of. Get the jalepeño poppers recipe.

7. Mexican salsa trio

8. Crunchy baked onion rings

Our crunchy baked onion rings are 100 percent guilt-free and delicious. Get our onion rings recipe.

9. Mini doughnuts

Baked, not fried! For extra fun, use sprinkles that match your favourite team’s colours. Get our mini doughnuts recipe.

10. Sweet and smoky kettle corn

This addictive snack takes just minutes to make and will have your guests coming back for repeat servings. Get our sweet and smoky kettle corn recipe.

11. Japanese fried chicken bites

Don’t let the deep fryer scare you. Using a digital thermometre to keep the oil to between 325F and 350F for an evenly brown cook. Try it with these Japanese fried chicken bites.

12. Broccoli cheddar tots

Broccoli and cheese is a classic. But instead of a melted topping, these cocktail tots are a portable dish for when your guests are on the move to their next drink. Get our broccoli and cheddar tot recipe.

13. Baked nachos

Feed the crowd with a platter of baked nachos loaded with toppings. It’s a sure win, every time. Get our baked nachos recipe.

14. Turkish sausage rolls

Filled with perfectly spiced ground beef or lamb, you can add a drizzle of sweet pomegranate molasses to balance out the savoury meat. Get our Turkish sausage rolls recipe.

15. Sriracha nut mix

This homemade nut mix gets a healthy dose of hot sauce. Perfect for gametime snacking. Get our sriracha nut mix recipe.

16. Double-chocolate brownie cookie

A chocolatey treat you can make ahead and leave out through the game for anyone with a sweet tooth. Get our double-chocolate brownie recipe.

17. Saucy shrimp chips

Add a little Spanish flair to your game day party with saucy tomato shrimp on crispy chips. Get our saucy shrimp chips recipe.

18. Skillet chocolate chip cookie

A twist on everyone’s favourite classic cookie, this one-pan wonder is great for parties. Get the skillet chocolate chip cookie recipe.

19. Labneh with dukkah and fresh vegetables

Throw a healthier option (or two) in the mix this weekend with fresh veggies, roasted nuts and yogurt cheese dip. Get our labneh with spiced nuts recipe.

20. Steak and arugula sliders

Mini steak and arugula sliders are perfectly portable for a big crowd. Get our steak sliders recipe.

21. Homemade pizza

We have five winning combinations for homemade pizza — ideal for offering up during the game.

22. Chili-coconut shrimp

Our one-bite chili coconut shrimp is dipped in tangy sauce, then coated in coconut before baking. Get our chili coconut shrimp recipe.

23. Grilled lamb pops

Grilled lamb pops make a great finger food while cheering on your favourite team. Get our grilled lamb pops recipe.

24. Chocolate-coated kettle chips