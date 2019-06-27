Recipe Collections

14 Slow Cooker Recipes So You Can Skip The Stove

Slow things down and enjoy more time outside this summer, while your slow cooker does all the work in the kitchen.

Pulled pork on three slider buns.
Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Slow cookers aren’t just a winter-time gadget. You can use yours to make all sorts of summery, picnic-ready dishes, from grain-filled salads to juicy pulled pork sliders. (And don’t forget breakfast and dessert!) Here’s how you can put your trusty slow cooker to work all year long.

Slow cooker beef wraps with tahini

These Middle-Eastern-inspired wraps, complete with quick-pickled carrots and radishes, are made low-carb by substituting lettuce for pitas. Get this slow cooker beef wraps with tahini recipe.
