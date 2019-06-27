14 Slow Cooker Recipes So You Can Skip The Stove

Slow cookers aren’t just a winter-time gadget. You can use yours to make all sorts of summery, picnic-ready dishes, from grain-filled salads to juicy pulled pork sliders. (And don’t forget breakfast and dessert!) Here’s how you can put your trusty slow cooker to work all year long.

Gallery Summer Slow Cooker Recipes Slow cooker beef wraps with tahini These Middle-Eastern-inspired wraps, complete with quick-pickled carrots and radishes, are made low-carb by substituting lettuce for pitas. Get this slow cooker beef wraps with tahini recipe.