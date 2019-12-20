10 Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes For Easy & Mess-Free Meals

Sheet pan dinner recipes require minimal prep, and since the entire meal comes together in the oven on a handy sheet pan, they’re nearly mess-free, too. From homey roasted chicken to impressive salmon bakes and veggie-friendly options, here are our top sheet pan dinner recipes when you need a meal on the table in a flash.

Gallery Sheet pan dinners Photo: Carmen Cheung. Miso-glazed chicken thighs and king oyster mushrooms Toss your mushrooms, broccoli and chicken onto a sheet pan for a meal that's quick, tasty and best of all, has minimal clean-up required. Get our miso-glazed chicken thighs and king oyster mushrooms recipe.

How to make sheet pan roast chicken