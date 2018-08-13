Recipe Collections

12 Decadent Mocha Dessert Recipes

Coffee lovers, this one’s for you.

by

Something magical happens when chocolate and coffee get together. Mocha, the decadent marriage of these two flavours, lends itself well to elegant desserts, including tiramisu, éclairs and an easy homemade ice cream cake.

Mocha ice cream cake
12
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter