12 Decadent Mocha Dessert Recipes

1. Mocha ice cream cake

It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate treat! Get this mocha ice cream cake recipe.

2. Mocha éclair

These French-patisserie-style choux pastries, filled with dreamy mocha cream, are dessert and coffee rolled into one. Get this decadent mocha éclair recipe.

3. Mocha biscuit cake

Affectionately called “Prince William” in our kitchen, this easy cake is known to be the royal heir’s favourite. It’s an eye-catching dessert you can make at any time of year. Get this mocha biscuit cake recipe.

4. Double-chocolate espresso cake

Covered in a smooth, espresso-buttercream icing, this chocolate cake is perfect for dinner parties and birthday celebrations. Get this double-chocolate espresso cake recipe.

5. Mocha fool with crunchy amaretti cookies

End your meal on a sweet note by swapping that cup of espresso for a creamy mocha parfait. Get this mocha fool with crunchy amaretti cookies recipe.

6. 10-minute tiramisu

Laced with coffee liqueur, this creamy dessert can be made up to a day ahead. When ready to serve, dust lightly with cocoa and serve with ladyfingers. Get this 10-minute tiramisu recipe.

7. Angel food cake with mocha melt

Airy and light, this vanilla-fragranced cake is a dreamy dessert, but once you top it with our mocha melt, and it’s a decadent delight. Get this angel food cake with mocha melt recipe.

8. Tofu chocolate mousse

Silken tofu’s creamy texture works nicely in chocolate mousse, with a bonus boost of protein. (This complete protein absorbs flavour — you can’t tell it’s there!—and it’s low in fat, too.) Get this tofu chocolate mousse recipe.

9. Vietnamese espresso affogato

If you like Vietnamese-style coffee, then you’ll love this espresso affogato! It’s like a hot fudge sundae, but for adults. Get this Vietnamese espresso affogato recipe.

10. Mochaccino biscotti

Our biscotti recipe can be anything (and everything) you want it to be! Simple swaps and extra touches to our master cranberry and pistachio recipe mean everyone gets to have their favourite. Here we’ve mixed it up with espresso powder, and both white and dark chocolate. Get this mochacchino biscotti recipe.

11. Latte pannacotta

Skip unmolding these delicate desserts or whipping up a sauce: This easy pannacotta can be enjoyed in the espresso cups or ramekins it’s poured into. Make them a day ahead, then just garnish them with grated chocolate and they’re good to go. Get this latte pannacotta recipe.

12. Cappuccino pudding cakes with vanilla ice cream