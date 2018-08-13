12 Decadent Mocha Dessert Recipes

1. Mocha ice cream cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
It takes just five ingredients and 25 minutes to whip up this unforgettable no-bake ice cream cake. Laced with espresso and topped with candy-shop chocolates, it’s the ultimate treat! Get this mocha ice cream cake recipe.
2. Mocha éclair
Photo, Erik Putz.
These French-patisserie-style choux pastries, filled with dreamy mocha cream, are dessert and coffee rolled into one. Get this decadent mocha éclair recipe.
3. Mocha biscuit cake
Photo, Erik Putz.
Affectionately called “Prince William” in our kitchen, this easy cake is known to be the royal heir’s favourite. It’s an eye-catching dessert you can make at any time of year. Get this mocha biscuit cake recipe.
4. Double-chocolate espresso cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
5. Mocha fool with crunchy amaretti cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
6. 10-minute tiramisu
Photo, John Cullen.
Laced with coffee liqueur, this creamy dessert can be made up to a day ahead. When ready to serve, dust lightly with cocoa and serve with ladyfingers. Get this 10-minute tiramisu recipe.
7. Angel food cake with mocha melt
8. Tofu chocolate mousse
Photo, Sian Richards.
Silken tofu’s creamy texture works nicely in chocolate mousse, with a bonus boost of protein. (This complete protein absorbs flavour — you can’t tell it’s there!—and it’s low in fat, too.) Get this tofu chocolate mousse recipe.
9. Vietnamese espresso affogato
Photo, Ryan Szulc.
10. Mochaccino biscotti
Photo, Erik Putz.
11. Latte pannacotta
Photo, James Tse.
Skip unmolding these delicate desserts or whipping up a sauce: This easy pannacotta can be enjoyed in the espresso cups or ramekins it’s poured into. Make them a day ahead, then just garnish them with grated chocolate and they’re good to go. Get this latte pannacotta recipe.
12. Cappuccino pudding cakes with vanilla ice cream
Photo, Roberto Caruso.