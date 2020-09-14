Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinners, Including Spaghetti-Squash Lasagna

Trust us—you're definitely going to want to try the lasagna.

Dinner doesn’t have to be complicated. And now that early-fall temperatures are here, we can start turning on the oven again! Start the week with one of our fall favourites, a must-try spaghetti-squash lasagna, and close it out with a sweet treat: chewy oatmeal cookies.

Get hearty, early-fall meals on the table this week (in under an hour!) with these easy recipes:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Monday: Lasagna-stuffed spaghetti squash

Ready in: 1 hour. Serves: 4.
While the squash roasts in the oven, prep your lasagna filling. Then, throw it all in the oven under the broiler for that perfectly melted, cheesy finish. Get this lasagna-stuffed spaghetti squash recipe.

