Cornmeal-Crusted Pickerel Plus 4 More Fast And Fresh Weeknight Dinners

1. Monday: Pasta with classic tomato sauce

Ready in: 25 min Serves: 4

This oh-so-simple tomato sauce is the only one you’ll ever need. Pair it with your favourite pasta for a light and satisfying summer meal. Get this pasta with classic tomato sauce recipe.

2. Tuesday: Mexican chicken tacos

Ready in: 20 min Serves: 4

Everyone will love these easy grilled chicken tacos. Serve them up with quick-pickled onions and a tomatillo salsa that are equally as simple (and delicious!). Get this Mexican chicken tacos recipe.

3. Wednesday: Sheet pan harissa pork chops

Ready in: 30 min Serves: 4

Looking for an easy and fast weeknight meal? Look no further than this sheet pan dinner chock-full of fresh summer vegetables and spicy pork chops. Get this sheet pan harissa pork chops recipe.

4. Thursday: Two-ingredient burgers

Ready in: 15 min Serves: 6

Keep it simple with these two-ingredient beef burgers. Grill them up on the barbecue, and add all your favourite toppings for a tasty weeknight cook-out. Get the recipe.

5. Friday: Cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad

Ready in: 25 min Serves: 4

Cornmeal creates an ultra-light crust and also happens to be gluten-free. Pairing the fish with a zesty watermelon-peach salad strikes the perfect balance of sweet and savoury. Get this cornmeal pickerel with watermelon-peach salad recipe.

6. Dessert: Grilled pineapple with caramel and lime