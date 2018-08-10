Cornmeal-Crusted Pickerel Plus 4 More Fast And Fresh Weeknight Dinners

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Summer is fleeting, so make the most of the season with these recipes filled with fresh produce. With dishes like pickerel with a watermelon-peach salad and chicken tacos, you’ll want to dine al fresco this week.