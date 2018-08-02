No-Cook Cold Noodles With Peaches And Shrimp, Plus 4 More Weeknight Dinners

1. Monday: Cold noodles with shrimp and peaches

Ready in: 10 min. Serves: 4.

Fiery chilis and fresh herbs offset the sweet, ripe peaches in this no-cook dinner bowl. Get this cold noodles with shrimp and peaches recipe.

2. Tuesday: Pesto parmesan grilled corn and bbq chicken with piri piri sauce

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Take your corn on the cob up a notch with jarred pesto and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. Grill it with spicy bbq chicken with piri piri sauce for the ultimate summer meal in just 30 minutes. Get this grilled corn recipe.

3. Wednesday: Juicy turkey burgers

Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4.

Pair these easy turkey burgers with cherry and caramelized-onion relish to add a savoury-sweet note to every bite. Get this juicy turkey burgers recipe.

4. Thursday: Grilled caprese pizza

Ready in: 20 min Serves: 4

Sweet, juicy tomatoes are at their prime — make them the star of pizza night with this simple and delicious barbecued pizza. Get this grilled caprese pizza recipe.

5. Friday: Tandoori lamb pops

Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 8.

Marinated in yogurt and spices, these lamb chops make for a simple, yet guest-worthy supper. Serve them with summer plum salsa to strike the perfect balance between sweet and spicy. Get this tandoori lamb pops recipe.

6. Dessert: Grilled nectarine crumble