5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including A Hearty Chicken Chili

November can be cold and gloomy, so warm up with a comforting bowl of chicken chili verde. This week’s dinner recipes are all about simplicity — and repurposing those leftovers so you don’t throw anything away.