5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including A Hearty Chicken Chili

1. Monday: Chicken chili verde

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 5.

November can feel like a cold, dreary drag. Warm up your evening with this super-simple verde chile and some flaky buttermilk biscuits. Get this chicken chili verde recipe.

2. Tuesday: Sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl

Ready in: 30 mins. Serves: 4.

Spice up your quinoa bowl with some sesame, ginger and beets for a colourful and healthy meal. Get this sesame-ginger-beet quinoa bowl recipe.

3. Wednesday: Roasted salmon salad with horseradish cream

Ready in: 25 mins. Serves: 4.

Bake the salmon, whisk up the sauce, serve with fresh lettuce and sliced avocado — what’s simpler than that? Get this roasted salmon salad with horseradish cream recipe.

4. Thursday: Five-spice pork medallion with pineapple salsa

Ready in: 40 mins. Serves: 4.

This saucy pork medallion is paired nicely with a tangy pineapple salsa on a bed of rice. And the best part is that tonight’s leftovers make tomorrow’s dinner a breeze! Get this five-spice pork medallion with pineapple salsa recipe.

5. Friday: Pineapple-pork fried rice

Ready in: 45 mins. Serves: 4.

Day-old rice is best for fried rice, so use up yesterday’s leftovers! The nuttiness of the roasted cashews helps balance out the tangy pineapple. Get this pineapple-pork fried rice recipe.

6. Dessert: Small-batch chocolate chip cookies