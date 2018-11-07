Recipe Collections

5 Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes, Including A Hearty Chicken Chili

Don’t sweat dinner this week with these super simple recipes.

by

November can be cold and gloomy, so warm up with a comforting bowl of chicken chili verde. This week’s dinner recipes are all about simplicity — and repurposing those leftovers so you don’t throw anything away.

Monday: Chicken chili verde
6
view slideshow
Photos

How to make chicken chili verde
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram