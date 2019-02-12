Recipe Collections

These Are Our Easiest-Ever Dessert Recipes (You’ll Love The 5-Minute Blender Sorbet)

Ease into baking with simple, drool-worthy dishes that are a cinch to make.

by

Save elaborate confections for special occasions (or when you’re in the mood to try something fancy). Today, it’s all about easy and delightful sweets that absolutely anyone can make. From small-batch chocolate chip cookies, to a five-minute blender sorbet, dessert is just a few ingredients away. Get inspiration from the gallery below:

Salted brown butter Rice Krispies squares
13
view slideshow
Photos

 Another simple recipe everyone loves:
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram