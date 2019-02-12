These Are Our Easiest-Ever Dessert Recipes (You’ll Love The 5-Minute Blender Sorbet)

1. Salted brown butter Rice Krispies squares
Photo, Erik Putz.
2. Grilled pineapple with caramel
Photo, Erik Putz.
Slice up some pineapple and fire up the ‘cue (or grill pan). Once the fruit has been heated through, put it on a plate, drizzle it with caramel, lime juice and a top with a healthy scoop of ice cream. Get this grilled pineapple with caramel recipe.
3. Caramel skillet s’mores
Photo, Erik Putz.
This deconstructed s’mores recipe is a cinch to make: layer caramel-filled chocolates and marshmallows in a skillet and bake or barbecue, and then serve with graham crackers. Get this caramel skillet s’mores recipe.
4. Small-batch chocolate chip cookies
Photo, Sian Richards.
5. PB and J thumbprint cookies
6. Instant tropical sorbet
Photo, Sian Richards.
Transport yourself to an island paradise with our low-fat instant sorbet recipe. Made with frozen mango and bananas, it’s ready in just 5 minutes. Get this instant tropical sorbet recipe.
7. Chocolate-zucchini muffins
Photo, Erik Putz.
8. Apple-berry brown betty
Photo, John Cullen.
Throw the ingredients in your slow cooker while you put the final touches on dinner, and when everyone is ready for a bit of something sweet, you’ve got a warm, fruit-filled dessert to serve (a la mode of course). Get this apple-berry brown betty recipe.
9. Sugar-crusted chocolate slice cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
Simple cookies with a hint of sparkle at the edges. The dough can even be made ahead of time and frozen (for up to a month). Just thaw it in the fridge overnight, and you’ll have freshly-baked cookies in no time. Get this sugar-crusted chocolate slice cookie recipe.
10. Banana-bonbons
You can customize these easy grab-and-eat frozen treats with your favourite nut-and-dried-fruit combos. Get this banana-bonbons recipe.
11. Bushberry pudding cake
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
All you need is a 9 x 9 in. pan and a few baking ingredients. If you want to dress it up, drizzle whisky-butter sauce over the warm cake, and top with whipped cream. Get this bushberry pudding cake recipe.
12. Mocha fool pudding with crunchy amaretti cookies
Photo, Roberto Caruso.
End late brunches on a sweet note by swapping that second cup of java for a creamy mocha parfait. Get this mocha fool pudding recipe.
13. Banana chocolate chip ice cream
Photo, Roberto Caruso.