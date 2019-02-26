Recipe Collections

23 Of Our Best Chicken Thigh Recipes (Including Irresistibly Crispy Japanese Fried Chicken)

Feel like chicken tonight? This flavourful (and affordable) cut is the way to go.

by

You can bake it, braise it, fry it, put it in soup, savoury pies or serve it as the star of the show—one thing you can always count on is that the chicken thigh is an incredibly versatile (and affordable) cut of meat. So break away from boneless skinless chicken breasts and try some flavourful new meal ideas tonight.

Peri peri chicken pilaf
23
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to break down a chicken
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram