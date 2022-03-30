Sweeten up your vegan rice crispy squares with freeze dried strawberries for additional crunch and a pop of colour. Get this crispy berry rice squares recipe.

What is vegan chocolate?

In its pure state, all chocolate is vegan: The fermented, roasted beans of the cacao plant are ground, heated and separated into cocoa solids and cocoa butter. It’s during the processing of these two ingredients that milk or animal fats may be added. When shopping for vegan chocolate, check the ingredient list for items such as whey, casein or lactose, which are also milk-based.