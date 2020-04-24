Prince William, Duchess Kate And The Kids Make Surprise TV Appearance

Decked in all blue, they took to the screen to clap for health care workers.

The Cambridge family made a very special appearance on BBC One’s The Big Night In special on April 23 to show their appreciation for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Prince William also got try his hand at comedy!

The surprise sketch began with beloved actor and comedian Stephen Fry sitting down at his desk as Lord Melchett from the iconic Blackadder series. As he turned on his computer, William joined him on Zoom!

The father of three caught up with Stephen, with the former QI host inquiring about how home-schooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte was going.

“It’s a bit of a nightmare, really,” William confessed.

When Stephen asked what was on the curriculum, the duke mentioned spelling, history and French. The 62-year-old replied in (impressive) French, throwing a full sentence back at the future King, which translated as, “I hope I have a smattering of the colloquial and the classical.”

“I literally have no idea what you’re talking about,” William dryly responded.

Stephen then gave him a 60-second warning. At this point, viewers probably started wondering: 60 seconds from what? It seemed like some kind of group activity, based on William’s response. The duke then asked Stephen for TV recommendations, but wasn’t too keen on Tiger King.

“I tend to avoid most shows about royalty,” he quipped.

At the end of their call, we finally found out why William was given a 60-second warning! Following a shot of Stephen clapping for carers outside his own home, the door to Anmer Hall opened, and out came the Cambridges.

George and Charlotte clapped enthusiastically, along with their dad and mom, Kate, who was holding birthday boy Prince Louis in her arms. He got in a good clap, too!

Watch this lovely moment as the Cambridges all wearing blue, #clapforourcarers on the BBC’s Big Night In 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/F94SaPPb2x — HELLO! (@hellomag) April 23, 2020

Up in Scotland, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also took some time out of their day to clap for health care heroes, too. The Prince of Wales recovered from COVID-19 last month and knows first-hand the importance of quality health care during this time period.

This isn’t the first time the Cambridges have surprised with a clapping video for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. In late March, George, Charlotte and Louis starred in a sweet video that saw them all clapping outside Anmer Hall, again all wearing blue.

The Big Night In was intended to raise money for Comic Relief and Children in Need. The funds will be used to support UK charities that are working to provide emergency support during the coronavirus pandemic.

As of this writing, the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine says there have been nearly 2.7 million cases of COVID-19 in 185 countries and regions. Nearly 140,000 of those have been in the United Kingdom. The illness has caused more than 187,000 deaths worldwide, while nearly 733,000 people have recovered from it.

Editor’s note:

I hope you enjoyed reading this article from Chatelaine. Our team is working hard to create quality content that informs and inspires during this difficult time.

But making a magazine—and the stories we put online—isn’t free. Chatelaine is built on the hard work and dedication of our writers, editors and production staff. If you can afford it, buying a year-long subscription to our print magazine is a great way to support the work we do—and our team would truly appreciate it. You can do so for $15 ($2.50 per issue!).

Chatelaine has remained an iconic Canadian brand for more than 90 years thanks to its award-winning journalism, triple-tested recipes, trustworthy health advice and joy-sparking style and decor content. If you can, please subscribe here to help ensure we can continue creating journalism that matters to Canadian women.

Sincerely,

Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief, Chatelaine