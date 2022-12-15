Produced by Stephanie Han Kim; Photography by Christie Vuong; Food Styling by Ashley Denton; Prop Styling by Madeleine Johari.

4 Savoury Recipes To Finish Off That Bottle Of Bubbly

Whether you’ve got prosecco, cava or even Champagne left over after the holidays, there’s a delicious recipe to use it up.

Once the party is over, all that’s left to do is finish off the dregs from the celebratory bottles before putting out the empties. Instead of sipping flat bubbly, why not add it to some spirited dishes? Whether you’ve got prosecco, cava or even Champagne, there’s a delicious recipe to use it up. Here’s four new favourites.

Sparkling Winter Vegetable Tempura

Dip winter vegetables in a light coating, fry them to a crisp and serve with a little tempura sauce. It’s like the party never ended! Make sure to prep all vegetables first—once the wok gets heated, things move fast. Get this tempura recipe.

Winter vegetable tempura plated on a tray with tempura sauce

 

Prosecco Fettuccine Alfredo

Just a splash of sparkling wine updates this timeless pasta dish. Side it with a garden of Caesar salad for the full-on retro appeal. Get this fettucine alfredo recipe.

Prosecco fettuccine alfredo served on a plate alongside sparkling wine and a salad

 

Pan-Fried Chicken Cutlets with Cava-Mushroom Gravy

Crunchy, moist chicken cutlets are sauced with a gravy that brings earthiness and glamour to the table. Get this pan-fried cutlets recipe.

Sparkling wine recipes: three pan-fried chicken cutlets topped with dill, resting on a wire rack beside a glass of sparkling wine

 

Champagne Sorbet

This Champagne-forward treat makes a great palate cleanser or dessert. Get this champagne sorbet recipe.

Two glasses of champagne sorbet, served alongside champagne grapes

 

