It seems Prince George and Princess Charlotte wanted to stick with dad for Father’s Day! Staying close by Prince William’s side, the duo made a surprise appearance to help kick off the half-marathon at the first-ever Run Sandringham event, and we can’t believe how much they’ve grown.

In an Instagram video posted by @the_mr_mike, who was one of the runners participating in the event, we see the two elder Cambridge kids dressed down in their shorts and Nikes while huddled around their dad’s microphone. The trio counts down to the start of the race before cheering on the runners. Take a look:

The two kids looked a bit nervous, understandably, but we loved seeing Charlotte’s focus while counting down from six. And they’re both so big! George, who turns eight in July, and Charlotte, who just turned six in May, looked so tall next to Prince William, who reportedly stands at a lofty six foot three. This is not surprising, though, considering reports that Duchess Kate is 5’9. Looks like George and Charlotte are definitely going to be taking after their parents when it comes to their height.

The Duke and Duchess also commemorated Father’s Day with a video post on their own Instagram, which showed a never-before-seen photo of Prince William and his kids from the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019. Also included in the clip were a photo of Prince William and Prince Harry as kids with Prince Charles, a photo of Kate and her father, Michael Middleton, and a group photo of the Queen and the late Prince Philip posing with their grandchildren. Take a look:

But there’s plenty more for the Cambridge family to celebrate on June 21, when Prince William turns 39. After watching all those runners in action, maybe the kids raced up the stairs this morning to bring their dad breakfast in bed?