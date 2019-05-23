Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Soufi’s Co-owners Shihnaz and Husam on Running a Family Restaurant with Love
Husam and Shihnaz fell in love in Syria 36 years ago. Fast-forward to now—three kids and one family restaurant later—they aim to share their love of food and Syrian culture with Toronto, one manaeesh at a time.