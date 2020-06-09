How To Redeem Your PC Optimum Points Without Going Into A Store

With much of our shopping occurring online these days, many of the perks of customer loyalty programs still continue virtually. For those who collect President’s Choice Optimum Points, you’ll be happy to know that you don’t have to redeem them in-store—you can use them for online purchases, too. All you need is a registered PC Optimum card and PC Id to sign in to all online platforms associated with President’s Choice (Joe Fresh, Shoppers, Loblaws). [Note: if you’re getting groceries delivered via Instacart, you can collect PC points for each order, but you can’t redeem them.]

How to redeem PC Points for Joe Fresh online

Make sure you’ve registered your PC Optimum card online and that you’ve created a PC Id for yourself—you’ll need it to pay with points when checking out online. If you’ve already registered and linked your card with your account, go on Joe Fresh’s website and sign in. When you’re ready to check out, fill out the required fields until you get to payment. There, you’ll have the option of using your points to discount or cover your purchase. You’ll need to redeem a minimum of $10 or 10,000 worth of points.

How to redeem PC Points for Shoppers Drug Mart online

You can buy all your favourite Shoppers products on the Shoppers Drug Mart website, with free shipping currently being offered on all purchases over $50. Once you sign in with your PC Id, fill up your cart and head to checkout. Once you get to the payment section, you’ll have the chance to pay with your PC points.

How to redeem PC Points for PC Express online

PC Express is a service that allows you to order for pickup from grocery stores affiliated with President’s Choice—meaning no time spent waiting in lines or dodging other customers in crowded aisles. Select a pickup location close to you and a time slot, log in with your PC Id and shop from the grocery items listed. After you’re done, head over to checkout and once you reach the payment section, you’ll be able to redeem however many points you have towards your final amount due. (Remember to pick up your order, too!)

How to donate your points to charitable causes online

Loblaw, following many other corporations and brands, recently released a statement in support of Black Lives Matter. In it, they pledged to donate $100,000 to the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) and are also offering customers the opportunity to turn PC Optimum points into donations for BBPA. Other charities include President’s Choice Children’s Charity and SHOPPERS. LOVE. YOU, which supports women’s health charities. You can donate your points through the PC Optimum website.