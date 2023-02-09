The Academy Awards air on Sunday, March 12. Here's how to catch up on all the nominated films now, including The Fabelmans, Women Talking and Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The Oscars race is officially underway. The sci-fi family dramedy Everything Everywhere All at Once led this year’s nominations with a whopping 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director and three acting nominations. Just behind is The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front, both with nine nominations.

There are a few historic firsts among this slate of nominees. All five Best Actor nominees are first-timers (which hasn’t happened in 88 years). Michelle Yeoh’s Best Actress nod for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once makes her the first Asian actress nominated in this category (though it should be noted that Merle Oberon, who was nominated in 1936 for her role in The Dark Angel, was born in India and was biracial, though she concealed her South Asian identity until her death).

Hong Chau, Stephanie Hsu and Ke Huy Quan’s acting nominations also makes this year the first time that Asian actors were nominated across multiple acting categories. Angela Bassett’s Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes Bassett the first person to receive an Oscars nomination for a role in a Marvel movie. Unfortunately, no women were nominated for Best Director, despite Women Talking (directed by Canadian Sarah Polley) being nominated for Best Picture.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held on Sunday March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who also hosted the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. Canadians will be able to watch the televised ceremony on CTV or online at CTV.ca.

With so many amazing films to watch (and just over a month before the big night), it’s time to catch up. Luckily, many of the nominated movies are available to watch from the comfort of your couch. Here’s what to know about this year’s biggest Oscar-nominated flicks and how to watch them in Canada.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (11 nominations)

EEAAO stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, an exhausted middle-aged Chinese immigrant who’s being audited by the IRS. It follows Evelyn as she’s swept into a timeline-hopping, alternate universe-visiting adventure as she explores all the other lives she could have led.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh),Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song (“This Is A Life”), Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

Where to watch: Everything Everywhere All At Once is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The Banshees of Inisherin (nine nominations)

From director Martin McDonagh (In Bruges, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Banshees is a black comedy set during the Irish Civil War about two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one of them abruptly ends their friendship.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score

Where to watch: The Banshees of Inisherin is streaming on Disney+

All Quiet on the Western Front (nine nominations)

This Netflix original film follows 17-year-old Paul (Felix Kammerer) who joins the German Army during World War I and is exposed to the realities of war, shattering his fantasies of becoming a hero in favour of simply surviving.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best International Feature Film (Germany), Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming on Netflix

Elvis (eight nominations)

This colourful biopic about the king of rock and roll directed by Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge! and Romeo + Juliet) follows the life of the music legend from his childhood all the way to his untimely death—and everything in between.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor (Austin Butler), Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing

How to watch: Elvis is streaming on Crave

The Fabelmans (seven nominations)

This coming-of-age film is a semi-autobiographical story loosely based on the early life and career of Steven Spielberg, told through the fictional story of the Fabelman family. It’s written and directed by Spielberg, with Angels in America playwright Tony Kushner co-writing the screenplay.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Williams), Best Supporting Actor (Judd Hirsch), Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design

How to watch: The Fablemans is available for purchase on iTunes, Amazon Video and Google Play

Top Gun: Maverick (six nominations)

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 film follows Tom Cruise’s Maverick as he trains a group of young Top Gun grads in preparation for a dangerous mission—including the angry son of his deceased best friend.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song (“Hold My Hand”), Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: Top Gun Maverick is streaming on Paramount +; you can also buy or rent it on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Video

Tár (six nominations)

Starring Cate Blanchett, this film follows the fictional world-class conductor Lydia Tár just days before recording a symphony that will take her career to the next level.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Cate Blanchett), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing

How to watch: Tár is playing in select theatres in Canada; you can also buy or rent it on iTunes, Google Play, Cineplex and Amazon Prime Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (five nominations)

Taking place in the wake of the death of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the leaders of Wakanda must fight to protect their nation from the rest of the world and forge a new path forward for the kingdom.

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Angela Bassett), Best Original Song (“Lift Me Up”), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney+

Avatar: The Way of Water (four nominations)

The sequel to 2009’s Avatar follows Jake Sully and his family as they seek refuge from a renewed human threat that aims to colonize Pandora.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects

How to watch: Avatar: The Way of Water is playing in theatres; it’s also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Women Talking (two nominations)

Based on the novel of the same name by Canadian author Miriam Toews, and inspired by real-life events, Women Talking tells the story of eight women living in an isolated Mennonite community as they grapple with a horrific discovery: more than 100 girls and women in their community have been drugged and raped. The film centres around the conversations of the eight women who, on behalf of the rest of their community, must decide how to act in light of these traumatic events.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay

How to watch: Women Talking is playing in select theatres; it’s also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video