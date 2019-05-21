Your Weekly Horoscope: May 22 – 28, 2019

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You’re coming to the end of a situation that’s been with you for a long time. Instead of looking outside of yourself for answers or validation, it’s time for you to take a pause and look within, Taurus. If you got what you want, would you be happy? Are you sure of it? Because while you’re likely to get what you set out for, it will come at a price. Make sure that it’s worth it, and you are acting with integrity with whatever you involve yourself in this week.

