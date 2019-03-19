Your Weekly Horoscope: March 20 – 26, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Self-doubt is part of being a person—it’s unpleasant and it’s uncomfortable, but it’s a bit inevitable, too. Don’t confuse humility, the kind of self-questioning that leads to growth and insight, with insecurity and being mean to yourself. It’s finally your season, Aries, and it’s time to deepen your relationship with your own dynamic self—the good, the bad, and the meh. Honour your journey by rising to the occasion, no matter how it challenges you this week.

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Your emotions are important information, and essential parts of your inner world, but this is not the time to allow your moods to run you, Taurus. This is the time to stay true to your values and ideals, even when your feels present a compelling distraction. You are growing in big and beautiful ways, but your own fear of change may be your worst enemy. Whether you’re at the start or the end of something, now is the time for self-possession, my love.

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You’re ready to really move on, Twin Star. Things aren’t perfect and neither are you, but luckily perfection is not a prerequisite for progress. Do your best in the face of your most complicated feelings this week. The steps it takes to get there can provoke insecurity or confusion if you insist on revisiting your decisions at every turn. Trust in yourself and in the choices you’ve worked so hard to make, even if the road to integrating it all is bumpy.

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This week is an excellent time for you to start something new, but not just anything will do. Strive to better your relationship to yourself by finally embodying your hard-won wisdom, having a much-needed change of attitude, or kicking of a new self-care habit. Nurture your own process the same what you would care for a friend—with kindness and patience. In order to become the person you long to be, you have to be willing to step into some unfamiliar territory, Moonchild.

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re healing the old to make room for the new and it’s … confusing. Resource your inner clarity by being willing to be the change that you want to see in your life. You don’t need to convince others of your perspective—you only need to honour it. You don’t need to drag anyone onto your path with you, you only need to walk it. Trust that the dynamics that you’re engaged in are a part of your journey. Make choices that you can stand behind this week.

Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It’s time to trust yourself, your life, your higher power—whatever gets you through. It’s just time for trusting, Virgo. You’re ready to take a leap of faith, and while that may be scary, your worries and fears are not to be misunderstood as intuition. Question the integrity of your motives, the reliability of your confidants, but once you’ve made a choice, don’t sit around wringing your hands over what you’ve done, my love.

Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

The full moon in your sign on the 20th is likely to kick up some inner drama as you struggle to engage with the world in ways that honour the person that you are, Libra. Instead of getting others to share your view on things, try to sit with this simple truth: we all get to see the world differently, and those differences aren’t really about you. What someone else thinks is on them. Let go of your need to control or manage other people and focus on your own sweet self this week.

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Once you engage in power struggles you put yourself in a bad position, Scorpio. Fear is the easiest thing to project out, as it’s a feeling that’s hard to sit with. This week’s full moon will trigger everyone, and that means that you will have to make a concerted effort to notice the space between your reactions that are about you, and your insecurities, versus your reactions to the people and situations in front of you. As the saying goes: “don’t start nothing won’t be nothing,” my love.

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Do you like getting what you asked for, but when it comes, not like the result? This week you’re on fire, Sagittarius, and you’re likely to be able to attract whatever your heart most desires. The trouble is that your heart is not your head—no matter how hard you think about what you want, the emotions that are underlying those thoughts are what win. It’s not enough to hate a thing—you have to believe you’re worth more. Clarify your truest feelings this week.

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

There’s only one answer to your quandary, and that’s kindness. You don’t need to do it all to be perfect or to achieve all of your goals in this moment. All you need to do is to take the simple actions, one by one, that reflect the person that you want to be. Treating yourself and others in ways that you believe in sounds easy enough, but when you feel emotionally vulnerable or distracted is when you’re least likely to do it, and when it’s most important.

Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

You’re learning to see things in a new way and it’s weird and uncomfortable and beautiful and the very progress you’ve needed, even if you don’t enjoy the process of it. Don’t be so quick to get to the other side of this week’s troubles that you miss out on what’s happening in the here and now, Aquarius. Take time to embrace your progress, to take stock of your abundance, and to honour the person that you are becoming.

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

You’re ready to confront the things that have been making you sad, and to move forward. Allowing yourself to languish in uncertainty isn’t going to help you to find the peace that you crave, any more than it’s going to help you to show up for others. Honour your boundaries like it’s your damn job, Pisces. It’s time to get decisive, and to bear the consequences of whatever it is that you choose to do.