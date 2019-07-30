Your Weekly Horoscope: July 31 – August 6, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

The new moon in your sign is likely to kick up all kinds of emotions. So many, in fact, that you may find yourself overwhelmed and unsure of which ones to focus on. Don’t seek answers; seek the truth. Come to the answer by asking the right questions. You will have choices to make in the near future, but put that aside so you can determine what is heartfelt, then what is possible in practical terms and then finally what to do about it all, Leo.

