Your Horoscope For July 2019

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There are two eclipses this month; the first one is on the 2nd and in your sign, while the lunar eclipse on the 16th is in Capricorn, in your relationship house. This means that you run the risk of feeling overwhelmed and deeply emotional, or having interpersonal drama come up. Strive to honour your truth by standing in it, unconditionally. You can’t control how others feel or respond to you, but you can control how you behave in response to your own needs, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.