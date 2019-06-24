Your Horoscope For July 2019

It’s eclipse season this month and that means that emotions will be running high. Look at the major themes in 2009–11 to get a sense of what’s likely to come up around now. To make matters more complicated, Mercury goes retrograde on the 7th through the 31st. basically what it all means is this: communication, especially when it’s disingenuous, is likely to be sticky. Mean what you say, and say what you mean, and you’ll be able to make the most of this powerful energy, lovers.
Cancer
June 22-July 22
There are two eclipses this month; the first one is on the 2nd and in your sign, while the lunar eclipse on the 16th is in Capricorn, in your relationship house. This means that you run the risk of feeling overwhelmed and deeply emotional, or having interpersonal drama come up. Strive to honour your truth by standing in it, unconditionally. You can’t control how others feel or respond to you, but you can control how you behave in response to your own needs, my love.
