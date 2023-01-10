Your Weekly Horoscope: January 11 - 17, 2023

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

As you come to the closure of some long-developing dynamics, it’s important that you do your absolute best. This doesn’t mean proving yourself to others or grinding harder, however. It means reflecting enough upon your situation so that you can access your emotional, spiritual, and psychological truths. Don’t try to control matters; instead, strive to stay connected to yourself as the conditions ebb and flow, Cappy.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you find yourself struggling to accept your situation or circumstances, you’re likely to be feeling really stressed this week. You can’t change your past any more than you can control your future, Aquarius. What you can do is show up in the here and now, and act in ways that are authentic and healthy. Let go of your need to control your life and relationships, and you’ll find that you have so much more energy to effectively co-create them.

Feb. 19-March 20

Taking a stand does not have to be oppositional, but sometimes a little confrontation is unavoidable. Don’t allow fear of conflict to stop you from being forthcoming and clear, Pisces. You may not know exactly what you need in your situation, but you can clarify where you’re at and what you can and can’t do in a healthy way. Trust your gut, even if it leads you in unexpected directions.

March 21-April 19

You may be struggling with anxiety this week as you feel confronted by what you don’t yet know. Instead of trying to get to the bottom of things, try to get curious. By being willing to explore your thoughts, feelings and your situation, you’ll not only feel better but you may also learn more. Don’t get so caught up in the details that you miss out on the big picture of your own development as well as your situation, Aries.

April 20-May 20

Who are we kidding? Nobody likes change less than you, but change is an inevitable part of life. Instead of digging your heels in to resist what’s happening, do your utmost to be flexible in the presence of obstacles. This means that you need to get curious and explore, even when your strongest instinct is to double down and protect your position. It’s a great opportunity to interrogate control issues and see where you can let go, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

Don’t allow yourself to get so attached to what you tell yourself is happening in your life that you miss out on your own potential to change it. You have the capacity to meaningfully transform your attitude or circumstances this week. You have agency, Twin Star, and discontent can be a powerful motivator to use it. Just make sure that you are not only reacting to what you don’t like but also enacting what you want.

June 22-July 22

As you set down new roots or maintain your existing foundations, you’ll inevitably have to contend with some things you don’t like, things you find confusing or that just feel stuck. While these things aren’t fun, they’re not necessarily bad either. How you relate to and engage with the stuff you don’t like is very important this week. You can either struggle against it or strive to learn from it. A subtle shift in perspective can lead to a massive shift in outcome, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

You’re likely to be coping with some stressful relationship dynamics this week. It’s important that you approach others with an open heart, especially if you really don’t understand where they’re coming from. Sometimes the simple act of listening, asking questions, and acknowledging another’s perspective has a more healing impact than offering solutions does. Lead with your big, beautiful heart, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

This week, you’re likely to be struggling with scarcity, Virgo. This may be real or imagined, present or projected into your future, but in any case, it’s important that you don’t allow your coping strategies to be motivated by scarcity as well. Strive to find your yes and to let your love and hopefulness motivate what you do and how you do it. It’s not enough to fear ruin; you must also love yourself enough to create abundance.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Instead of seeking “the answer“ or trying to force a resolution that isn’t ready to come, do your best to find what’s in alignment this week. When you’re focused on integrity with yourself, it’s much easier to be graceful about compromises when they’re needed and to be able to sit in the unknown when it’s inevitable. Say what you need to say, and try not to take it personally when others do the same. How you show up is foundational to what comes next, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Your relationships are likely to be in a state of flux this week, and that may be throwing you off your game. Take some time for yourself so that you can create space to make sense of it all and tap into what you’re feeling and what you need. Instead of trying to control or contain a situation before you fully understand it, aim to honour your vulnerabilities, desires, and needs within it.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you take the time to reflect on your past and learn from your experiences, you’re likely to be able to make the most of this week. There are relationship dynamics at play that are part of some deep patterns that have been weaving their way through your life for a long time. All you can do is identify the roles that you are playing—both consciously and unconsciously. Resist the urge to fixate on making things “work out.” The real task is showing up with a whole heart.

