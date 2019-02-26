Your Weekly Horoscope: February 27 – March 5, 2019

1. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 Your value and your values are not meant to be reflective of the people you're around or the situation that you find yourself in—they are meant to be an expression of your truth. Be willing to be in disagreement with others when it means that you are honouring yourself, Pisces. You don't need to seek the answer as much as you need to decide that you're going to honour your own perspective and truth. Being somebody's "bad guy" is an inevitable part of having boundaries.

2. Aries

March 21-April 19 It's time to face facts, Aries. Whether or not you like what you're seeing, you are indeed seeing it. This week you may find yourself confronted with something that you'd rather avoid, and you aren't quite ready to cope with. You don't have to do anything yet, but pretending that everything is OK isn't the answer, either. Give yourself permission to file difficulties away until you're ready to cope without assigning blame on others, or going into Pollyanna mode.

3. Taurus

April 20-May 20 What you want is commendable, but the way you're going about it will turn you in circles. Catching your breath and tending to your basic needs is an essential part of any growth process. You are absolutely expanding beyond where you've been and it's exciting and scary and new. Allow some time for integration, Taurus. Don't sweat the small stuff—anything that you miss out on as a result of self-care isn't worth investing in this week.

4. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Not having what you want is not evidence that you won't get it. This week it's wise to review your goals, especially the ones that aren't progressing in the way you want. If you stop impulsively reacting you can start properly unpacking the information that's in front of you, Twin Star. If you allow your fears to dominate your thinking you will find yourself caught up in circular thinking that only makes you feel worse. Start from wherever you're at and go from there, my love.

5. Cancer

June 22-July 22 You are growing in leaps and bounds, even if you feel like you're stuck this week. How you handle yourself under blue skies and happy times is great, but when things get stressful and upsetting is when you can see the true measure of your progress. Act in ways that reflect how and who you want to be and not your situation, Moonchild. It's perfectly OK to be sad, but when you act defensively is when you get yourself into trouble. Just take it one step at a time this week.

6. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 The line between empathy and taking on other peoples' feels can be a thin one, but this week you're meant to find it, Leo. While you don't need to agree with your friends' perspectives and shouldn't adopt their problems or feelings as your own, being able to be present and supportive for them is a great kindness. Strive to give as much support as you want to receive by in part not burning yourself out in the process of showing up for the people you love.

7. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 As you move through old emotional habits and patterns you're inevitably going to hit some internal walls that you once put up for a reason. Don't bully yourself into change, because that will only make those survivalist walls stronger. Find ways of motivating yourself to grow that are nurturing and supportive, Virgo. You don't need to rush yourself or to be perfect. Cultivating faith in yourself and your life is a winding path—just stay on it.

8. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 The truth is true whether you wanna deal with it or not, Libra. This week is an excellent one to take risks, to put yourself out there, and to embody your truth, even when it's inconvenient. You are ready to embrace healthier boundaries, but it will cost you. The goal is to care more about honesty than keeping the peace, and to be willing to bear the consequences of it. You're almost there, and while it's not likely to be totally easy, it is time to try.

9. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 You don't have anything to prove, Scorpio. Your anxieties may have you running in circles this week, but you don't need to chase them anywhere. It's time to get grounded before you get moving—don't advance yourself from a place of panic or fear without first at least trying to shift your mood. That means addressing your feels before you act in ways that further stir the pot, and give you something to be really stressed out about.

10. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 The power of joyous nonattachment allows you to act for the love of the action without needing the outcome to be a certain thing, or come at a specific time. This week is a great time to strive to have vision for how you want your life to feel, clarity for your big picture goals, and to act off of that, without getting wrapped up in the pursuit of the details of how it shows up. It's time for you to let go and just do your best in the here and now, Sagittarius.

11. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 It's time for change, Cappy. You've been dragging along old ways of being, trying to change without actually letting go and taking risks. Instead of overthinking things, or seeking the "perfect" answer, just follow through with what you've already figured out. This is a bit of a murky moment, but you don't need to feel easy in order to have found the path forward. Act in spite of your fears. Become the agent of change that you need to see in your life.

12. Aquarius