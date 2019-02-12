Your Weekly Horoscope: February 13 – 19, 2019

1. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 Looking for problems will not help you this week. It’s too easy to see what’s wrong with a person, a situation, or even yourself. Look at all that you have to be grateful for and celebrate how far you’ve come, Get a broader perspective so that you can see things in a way that allows you to comprehend the big picture and not just its parts. Love is all around you, but you have to be willing to receive it, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

2. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 With the full moon in your relationship house on the 19th you can expect some meaningful developments in your close connections with others. Make sure that you don’t project your fears or suspicions onto others, especially when you could just ask them what’s going on. This week will give you opportunities for growth but they’ll require you be brave enough to grab them. Whenever you have the choice, choose love, dear Pisces. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

3. Aries

March 21-April 19 Start or stop, stay or go? This week will present you with options, and if you are feeling stressed it will feel like you’re stuck between extremes. It’s not a weakness to ask for help or perspective, Aries. If you’re feeling really uncertain, find the approach that allows for the greatest flexibility for now, at least. You’re not meant to have things all worked out — it’s time for adjusting yourself on the path, not arriving at your destination. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.

4. Taurus

April 20-May 20 Love is powerful and beautiful but it requires work. When you put yourself out there it can be beautiful and scary and wonderful and crushing – but it’s still worth it, Taurus. Don’t let your fear of what might go wrong stop you from making things right. Don’t stop loving, Taurus. You may have to let go of some attitude, habit, or even relationship in order to honour the love that you’re capable of — do it. Find ways of loving that fill you up this week. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

5. Gemini

May 21-June 21 Do you see that? There’s finally a break in the clouds, Twin Star. Things have been rough for you and it’s tested your faith. This week will provide opportunities to you, and if you seize them you’ll be so much better for it. Do your utmost to divorce yourself from the actions, attitudes, and dynamics that have made you miserable or kept you stuck in neutral. You’re ready for action, but it’s on you to not repeat the mistakes you’ve just recovered from. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

6. Cancer

June 22-July 22 It’s time to listen to your heart, Moonchild, but you’re stretched so thin that it’s unlikely that you know what that means right now. Replenish yourself this week by unplugging, slowing down, and generally taking on a little bit less. When you don’t feel right with yourself it’s tempting to overthink things, or to act from a defensive place – both of which will get you in major trouble this week. Strive to clarify your boundaries before you do anything else, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

7. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Other people’s attraction to you can be quite seductive but it’s not enough to make you happy. This is an excellent time to take chances with your heart, but not without some forethought. Find yourself before you go looking for meaning in somebody else, Leo. Seek your truth before you go looking for validation or feedback. You are strong and capable and it’s about time you believed in yourself, without the reassurances of others. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

8. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 When you feel uncomfortable or hurt is when you’re most likely to try to distract yourself or try to seek solutions. It’s the one time a year that the Moon is full in your sign, and this comes with a powerful chance to not only better know yourself, but to finally let something that’s time has come, go. Don’t be in such a rush to figure things out that you tumble right past the answers; get grounded before you get going, Virgo. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

9. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 Don’t let your fear of being hurt to stop you from letting love in, Libra. In the words of Jeanette Winterson, “you play, you win, you play, you lose. You play. It’s the playing that’s irresistible. Dicing from one year to the next with the things you love, what you risk reveals what you value.” It’s time to honour your potential by exploring what you care most deeply about and what you’re doing to invest in it. You don’t need certainty, you only need courage, my love. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

10. Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21 This week can mark a meaningful shift in your connections, but you have a big say in how that’ll go. When you’re feeling good it’s easy to show up for others, but when you’re a mess it’s just as easy to forget that your loves have needs too. Make sure that you’ve not gotten so wrapped up in your own trials and turnarounds that you’ve forgotten to do the little things that add up over time. Love is an action, so giddy-up, Scorpio. Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.

11. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 That you need change is a certainty, but everything else is up in the air. Instead of scrambling to find the answer, take a breather and practice being more receptive, Sagittarius. You’re unlikely to need more information in order to make an informed decision. Reflect on the data that you do have, and trust your instincts. Your feelings are valid but you’ve got to quiet your internal chatter enough to be able to make sense of them. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

12. Capricorn