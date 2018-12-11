Your Weekly Horoscope: December 12 – 18, 2018

1. Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21 If you go looking for problems you’re sure to unearth them, Sagittarius. This week your fears may be very compelling to you, but don’t give in to them. Create the space you need to reflect on your situation so that you can align with your emotional integrity within it. You don’t need to have everything worked out in order to participate in ways that are supportive to your ends, and you don’t need others to be any kind of way in order for you to be thoughtful, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Sagittarius.

2. Aquarius

Jan. 20-Feb. 18 The work you’ve been doing on yourself is finally paying off, Aquarius. It’s important that you take the time to rein yourself in a bit this week so that you can bring more intention to your activities. This is a great time for refining your vision and aligning yourself with gratitude for how far you’ve come. Don’t let your fear of how things may be stop you from seeing and appreciating how they are in this very moment. Take stock of the beauty in your life, my love. Learn more about what it means to be an Aquarius.

3. Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19 In your impatience to “get there” you run the risk of derailing your progress. Taking control over the direction of your life is only wise when you’re at the helm of the ship, Cappy. Allow room for things to develop, for others to rise or fall, and even for your emotions to be chaotic. You don’t need to do anything to make it happen — the work has been done, and this week you’re on call to manage the feelings that come up as information is revealed to you. Learn more about what it means to be a Capricorn.

4. Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20 They call it the ‘art of compromise’ for a reason, Pisces. In order to make wise concessions you must know what you truly need versus what you want. It’s essential that while you meet others in the middle, you’re willing to assert yourself as well. Otherwise you’ll end up making sacrifices that you later regret. Honour your word, but remember: you don’t owe anyone anything but the truth. If you only offer what you have to give that won’t be a problem this week. Learn more about what it means to be Pisces.

5. Aries

March 21-April 19 It’s time to let go, Aries. You’re not helping yourself by holding on to a past that you’ve outgrown. It’s time to trust in the resiliency of your life, yourself, and of the relationships and structures that you’ve built. Nothing is meant to stay the same, and nothing is truly forever. Allow your old passions to have a new life. Seek to bring the good in your world to the next level, and be willing to upcycle, recycle, or to just scrap the parts that need it, my love. Learn more about what it means to be Aries.



6. Taurus

April 20-May 20 While it’s not good to wallow, sometimes there’s something baptismal about leaning into your sorrow. Allow yourself to sit with your sadness, not trying to change it or even to make sense of it. This week may confront you with some difficult feelings, but they’re there for a reason, and it’s unlikely to be mysterious. The best way to cope is by nurturing yourself, Taurus. Find ways to support yourself through your hurts and to ever so slowly bring about healing. Learn more about what it means to be Taurus.

7. Gemini

May 21-June 21 You can’t really control how you feel, but you can take responsibility for how you take care of yourself, and what you do in response to your feelings. This week may bring up some difficult emotions, but it’s nothing you can’t handle. Instead of being stopped in your tracks by upsets, try to leverage them as evidence of what needs to change in your life. It’s time to be patient, and to take steps, no matter how small, towards upgrading your life. Learn more about what it means to be Gemini.

8. Cancer

June 22-July 22 Your heart is full and fierce, but it’s time to empty it of some of the fears that have been plaguing you, Moonchild. Take some time to get still this week, so that you can align with what is a healthy concern, and what is no more than a bad mental habit. It’s not easy to change your thoughts, or to redirect your feels, but it is simple — what you feed will grow, and what you starve will shrivel away. Reinforce the parts of your life that you want to see thrive, my sweet love. Learn more about what it means to be Cancer.

9. Leo

July 23-Aug. 22 Pace yourself, Leo. When you feel overwhelmed, even by wonderful things, it can lead to a heavy heart and some frayed nerves. You are on the verge of something big, but it is important that you’re ready to receive it. Create space in your week for feeling chaotic, excited, nervous, or even burnt out — when you try to fix or change your feelings without first simply making space for them you’re missing out a chance to be more whole. Expand your heart to include it all this week. Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.

10. Virgo

Aug. 23-Sept. 22 How you respond to the unknown will go far in shaping your experience of it this week. Your relationships are in a state of flux, and the worst thing that you could do is getting all in your head about it. Make an effort to curb your assumptions this week. Instead of assuming you know what’s going on, just ask, Virgo. You don’t have to sacrifice self-care or abandon your boundaries if you choose to afford others the same patience and kindness that you want from them, dear one. Learn more about what it means to be a Virgo.

11. Libra

Sept. 23-Oct. 22 As the saying goes, “a rising tide lifts all ships.” In other words, the more success, joy, and wisdom you accrue, the more you can share and uplift others with it. This week will challenge old notions for you of staying small or stuck out of solidarity with others. You aren’t helping your loved ones by holding yourself back or minimizing your progress, Libra. This is a great time to break old habits and start cultivating some new and better ones. Learn more about what it means to be a Libra.

12. Scorpio