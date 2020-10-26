Your Horoscope For November 2020

November boasts a more generative astrological weather as planets start to move forward after the slowness and disarray of the retrograde from the last few months. Communications finally progress and actions are taken to address any delays. The new moon in Scorpio on the 15th signals a new beginning that will inspire you to take brave risks. The sun enters Sagittarius on Nov. 21st, taking us in between autumn and winter. And, finally, a lunar eclipse in Gemini takes place on Nov. 30th, bringing up wild-card events that culminated and started back in May 2020. Read on to find out how you’ll be affected.
Scorpio
Oct. 23-Nov. 21
November is a great month to consider starting a new health regimen—or if you have certain habits you'd like to change, the time to tackle them is now. There will also be a focus on your finances this month. Make a plan to review your budget and overall management of your resources. Projects that have been stalled may start to move forward finally. Get ready to get to work!
Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio.