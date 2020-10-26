Your Horoscope For November 2020

Scorpio

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

November is a great month to consider starting a new health regimen—or if you have certain habits you'd like to change, the time to tackle them is now. There will also be a focus on your finances this month. Make a plan to review your budget and overall management of your resources. Projects that have been stalled may start to move forward finally. Get ready to get to work!

