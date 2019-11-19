Your Weekly Horoscope: November 20-26, 2019

Sagittarius

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

On the 26th, there will be a new moon in your sign, and this will mark a strong time for you to call in something new. The key is to ask for what you need and not what you want. In other words, some of what you desire may be based on fantasy or projection. Get real about who you are and where you’re at so that the things you pin your hopes on are poised to bring you real joy instead of fleeting pleasures. This week, what you feed will grow, Sagittarius.

