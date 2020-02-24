Your Horoscope For March 2020

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

The destination is not the point this month. There's a supermoon in your relationship house and with it may come anxious thinking and even some upsets. Getting past it all might seem like the best way to find peace but getting into it all will serve you more fully. Don't ignore difficulties. Prioritize the passage itself, and stop to look closely at what's tugging at you. Find a path worth walking, Pisces.

