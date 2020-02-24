Your Horoscope For March 2020

The good news is that Mercury retrograde ends on the 9th—but the bad news is that you can expect the retroshade to last most of the month. This retrograde ends with big feelings, as the full moon in Virgo is also on the 9th. Consider your boundaries and look to your habits to see if they’re working for you at this time. Later this month, Saturn will move into Aquarius where it will stay for a while. This marks a time when innovation will help you change the parts of your life that are feeling stuck.
Pisces
Feb. 19-March 20
The destination is not the point this month. There's a supermoon in your relationship house and with it may come anxious thinking and even some upsets. Getting past it all might seem like the best way to find peace but getting into it all will serve you more fully. Don't ignore difficulties. Prioritize the passage itself, and stop to look closely at what's tugging at you. Find a path worth walking, Pisces.
