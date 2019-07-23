Your Weekly Horoscope: July 24 – 30, 2019

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s your time to shine, Leo! This is the first week of your solar season and you can expect it to illuminate the contents of your heart. If you’re in relationships that make you feel joyous, this is likely to be a time of play and tender connection. If you don’t have the kind of closeness that you want in your life, this is a great time to put yourself out there. Just never forget that there’s no one person who holds the key to your happiness—it only lives inside of you.

