Your Weekly Horoscope: January 1 – 7, 2020

Capricorn

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Get grounded, Capricorn, because this week comes with a test. How well you know yourself is foundational to how well you do when the pressure is on. You may be feeling pressure from your situation, or the call may be coming from inside the house; either way, your best bet is to slow down and assess your options, instead of acting out of a sense of obligation or duty. Life is moving fast; don’t lose track of yourself in your haste to keep up, my love.

