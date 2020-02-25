Your Weekly Horoscope: February 26 – March 3, 2020

Pisces

Feb. 19-March 20

You have the right to say no, but others have the right to be annoyed by it. This week you may find yourself struggling with the space you take up. Your need for self-maintenance is real and shouldn’t be compromised in a way that harms you, but your commitments are wrapped up in your word and your honour. Strive to find ways of owning what you can and can’t do that don’t minimize your trustworthiness—to yourself or others, Pisces.

